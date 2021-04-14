Both Amory and Nettleton finished out the Division 2-3A tournament strong last Tuesday afternoon, with each having five players qualify for the state tournament.
Amory picked up wins in two different doubles categories as Clark Mason and Gabe VanYperen won in boys’ doubles and Taylor Brown and Toby Adams won in mixed doubles.
Mason and VanYperen defeated Nettleton’s Payne McDaniel and Blake Williamson, who also qualified for the state tournament, in the championship, 6-0, 6-3. They beat Belmont’s Easton Underwood and Brayden Hastings in the semifinals, while McDaniel and Williamson beat Amory’s second team of Nate Gordon and Jonathan Calderon.
In mixed doubles, Taylor Brown and Toby Adams picked up the win against Belmont’s Gael Rodriguez and Selena Rodriguez in the championship.
Caroline Nestor fell in the championship match against Belmont’s Cheyenne Hughes but won 6-0, 6-0 against Nettleton’s Brooke Davis to qualify for state.
Nettleton’s Trey Hallmark, a state runnerup in 2019, breezed through winning the boys’ singles championship with a 6-0, 6-0 win against Belmont’s Alex King.
In girls’ doubles, Nettleton’s Viviann Housley and Annalyn Housley won the championship with a 6-1, 6-2 win against Belmont’s Rylie Kellum and Aubrey’s Jenkins. They also beat Amory’s Karlee Capps and Bailey Flynn in the semifinal round.
Both teams also qualified for the playoffs this week with Amory as a No. 1 seed and Nettleton as a No. 2 seed.