Amory senior Riley Adams hasn’t been involved in golf but for a few years, but when the opportunity came to extend her career into college, she knew Blue Mountain was the right fit.
Adams started playing golf a few years ago after an injury sidelined her from fast-pitch softball and said she decided to get serious about it over the last couple of seasons.
“At first, I wasn’t serious about golf. I couldn’t see how hard it was to hit a ball that was right there when I could hit a fast ball,” she said. “About a year and a half ago, I told my dad, ‘I really want to get serious about it, and this could be a game with a lot of potential for me.’ That whole summer I worked every single day, countless hours of lessons, and improved a lot.”
She was contacted by Blue Mountain last summer and went on a visit in the fall.
“When I first talked to them, I thought I would never do anything like that,” Adams said. “I went on the visit as kind of a formality, and then I fell in love with the school and the program and with what Coach (Kevin) Barefield is wanting to build at Blue Mountain and what he has established there. I am really excited. The golf facilities are amazing, and I can’t wait to get started on this journey.”
Individually, Adams was the medalist with first place finishes in four matches this season. She also placed eighth individually in the state match with Classes 3A/4A.
“My main goal is to focus on my short game, 80 yards and in is where I lose a lot of strokes,” Adams said. “I want to improve that, increase my distances, get stronger in the offseason and be ready to hit it in the fall.”
Adams and her team won the division and took home first place finishes in all but two matches. They placed sixth as a team at the state championship match.
“It’s a big thing to medal in as many matches as Riley did,” Amory golf coach Kyle Ragon said. “If you look at our schedule, we played a lot of schools that had a lot of talent, and we played against a lot of talent at state. Even though she didn’t do as well as she wanted to, she could still score and finish eighth overall, which is a big accomplishment.”
Ragon complimented Adams’ leadership on a team that consisted of her and three freshmen in Maggie Glenn, Emma Gore and Sophia Wren.
“Riley has been really good in an aspect of accountability for other players and making sure they are practicing,” Ragon said. “As a boys and girls coach, there’s a lot of time I have to split between the boys and girls at different times, and I put a lot of trust in her. I knew once I finished with the girls, I could attend to the boys, and she’s holding them accountable and they have guidance underneath her.”