Amory's Macey Brewer, left, and McKenzie Thompson stand together during the Saltillo Invitational. Brewer finished 29th in the girls' junior high two-mile run, while Thompson finished 58th in the 1A-3A girls' 5K run.
Amory's Sutton Payne finished 32nd with a time of 20:04.10 during Saturday's Saltillo Invitational.
Amory's Layne Burney finished 19th out of 143 participants during Saturday's Saltillo's Invitational.
Amory's Noah Coker finished 34th out of 143 participants in the 1A-3A boys' 5K run.
Amory's Dane Byars paces the crowd during the junior high boys' two-mile run.
Amory cross country competed at the Saltillo Invitational, and its boys’ group finished sixth out of 15 different schools in the 1A-3A division on Saturday.
The boys finished the 5K run with a score of 160 to take sixth place. This was just Amory’s second meet of the year, and everyone improved their scores from the first meet at New Albany.
“We are so proud of how hard they have worked over the past few weeks to all improve their race times,” Amory coach Brittany Pace said. “Saltillo is a hard course with tough competition.”
Individually, Layne Burney finished 19th out of 143 in the 5K run with a time of 19:42.30. Sutton Payne, Noah Coker and Keith Byars came through in the top 50 with times of 20:04.10, 20:09.20 and 20:55.20.
Garrett VanYperen finished 58th with a time of 21:38.30, while Owen McDuffie had a time of 23:19.40 and finished 89th. Gabe VanYperen finished 96th with a time of 23:42.20, and Hayden Bryant rounded out the group, finishing 122nd with a time of 25:20.50.
In the varsity girls’ 5K run, McKenzie Thompson finished 58th out of 120 participants with a personal time of 26:41.30.
For the junior high girls, Macey Brewer finished 29th out of 64 participants in the two-mile run with a time of 18:55.10. For the junior high boys, Dane Byars finished 33rd out of 84 participants in the two-mile run with a time of 15:32.20.