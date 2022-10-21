Amory's boys' relay team of Kyle Dykes, Jax Boykin, Jurdan May and Sam Black finished second in the 200-free and 200-medley relays during Friday's North half meet. All four swimmers qualified for State in their individual events.
Courtesy
The Amory Panthers’ swim team made some waves during Friday’s North half meet in Cleveland, finishing at the top in a pair of competitions and advancing four swimmers to State.
The boys’ relay team of Kyle Dykes, Jax Boykin, Jurdan May and Sam Black placed second in the 200-free and 200-medley relays.
Dykes, Boykin, May and Black also qualified for state in their individual events. The state meet will be held on Oct. 21 in Tupelo.
In individual competitions, Dykes finished third in both the 100-freestyle and 100-breaststroke. Boykin placed fourth in the 100-breaststroke and sixth in the 50-freestyle.
May finished fourth in the 200-IM and sixth in the 100-backstroke, while Black placed seventh in the 50-free and 100-butterfly. Gabriel Navarro placed 10th in the 100-backstroke and 20th in the 100-freestyle, and Toby Adams finished 15th in the 100-freestyle and 27th in the 50-freestyle.
Amory’s Allie Goldman finished 23rd in the girls’ 50-freestyle and 26th in the girls’ 100-freestyle.