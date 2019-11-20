Two more Amory Lady Panthers will play at the next level as Cassidy Simmons and Addie Bunch signed their letters of intent with Mississippi Delta Community College and Northeast Mississippi Community College respectively.
“I really liked the environment and the coaches, and they really stood out to me,” said Simmons, who signed on Tuesday. “They were really nice, and I feel like they will push me to be a better ball player and help me get through troubles if I mess up or something.”
Bunch, who signed on Wednesday, said the softball program and the academics stood out to her about Northeast.
“They have a really good school and everything I need academically-wise,” Bunch said. “Their coaches are really nice, and I feel like they can help me be a better player when I go there. I feel like I will fit in really well there.”
Simmons held an on-base percentage of .375 while Bunch batted .278 with 15 hits and 12 RBI.
Both players were recruited for pitching and hitting both and named getting more wins next season as their top goal.
“I would like to get more wins as a team and work more together,” Simmons said. “I feel like I can get better on my pitching and hitting both.”
“My goals are to win more games and work harder as a team. I want us to work more together,” Bunch added. “I think we will do well defensively, and hitting, I think we can do it if we just relax at the plate. For me, I want to get better at my hitting and hit my spots when I pitch. I want to lead the team.”
Amory coach Jessica Seger praised the work ethic of both Simmons and Bunch and said she looks for big things out of them in the circle and at the plate.
“Cassidy had a little arm trouble last year, and I think she has handled that very well. She stayed in rehab and worked really hard. Her work ethic is evidenced by her time on and off the field, whether it’s with us or her dad. They work all the time on her game,” Seger said. “I look for her to do big things in the outfield too. She has a lot of speed under her, reads the ball well and has a strong arm. Addie sets goals and is determined, and her work ethic is evidenced by the time she puts on after practice and games. Sometimes she will stay and hit off a tee, and she’s all the time going on her own to hit and pitch too. Mentally for herself, she just wants to work on hitting spots, and her strength is good.”
Seger said her expectations are high for the fast-pitch season as Simmons and Bunch join Emma Walker and Connor Stevens as seniors signing to the next level.
“Each year we talk about growth and wanting to get better and win more games. This year, in my mind, there’s no excuses. We want to be bigger and better,” Seger said. “We have four our of my five seniors that are signing, that says a lot for that talent in that group alone. Leader-wise, I think that will be great. We had a great slow pitch season, and I hope that rolls over into our fast-pitch season.”