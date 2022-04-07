Amory's Sasha Burdine signed to play volleyball with Mississippi University for Women last Wednesday. Pictured sitting, from left: Samone Burdine, Sasha Burdine, Shana Burdine. Back, from left: Shuntina Roberts, coach Shay Ashford, Steven Burdine.
Multi-sport athlete Sasha Burdine signed her letter of intent to play volleyball for Mississippi University for Women on Wednesday morning.
Burdine said that she was at a crossroads between either playing basketball or volleyball in college, but her love for the game of volleyball led her to sign with the W.
“I really love sports, and I had to make a choice between volleyball or basketball,” Burdine said. “Volleyball really stole my heart, and the W was just there for me and wanted to sign me. I love their new coach because he’s very nice, and I love their campus.”
During her senior season for the Lady Panthers, Burdine finished with 49 kills and 13 aces as she helped lead Amory to the second round of the playoffs.
First-year Amory coach Shay Ashford said that Burdine’s leadership and athleticism led the Lady Panthers to a successful season, and she believes that her skills will transfer over to the next level.
“Sasha (Burdine) played a big role in being a leader for us this year,” she said. “A lot of players really looked up to her not only for that leadership role but also for her athleticism. She was probably by far one of the most athletic players on the team, and she loved doing everything. She definitely brought that leadership that we needed with our younger group, and with me being the new coach coming in, she helped everyone get adapted to me. With her top-notch athleticism and effort, I know she’ll succeed at the next level.”
Burdine plans to carry over her leadership skills to the W and hopes to have a winning season during her freshman year.
“I want to improve on my overall skills, be a good teammate and take on more responsibilities for myself,” she said. “My goals coming in are to just have a winning season and be there for support as a freshman.”