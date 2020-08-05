Amory senior Will Buskirk thought his tennis career had come to an end back in March, just four matches into his senior season when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down spring sports.
This summer, he found out differently as he saw another opportunity open up. Buskirk signed on Wednesday to play tennis at Itawamba Community College next season.
“I am super thankful for (Amory tennis) Coach (Amanda) Eddings for setting this up through her connections with Coach (Michael) Metz at ICC,” Buskirk said. “He was already planning to come and look at me, but we played just four matches and then the season was canceled. My whole family has went to ICC, and I was already planning on going there anyway, but I am so thankful it worked out to get in there to play for them. I wouldn’t want to play anywhere else.”
Buskirk said having the season shut down was tough after all the work that he and his teammates had put in over the offseason.
“There were just four of us seniors, and I was the only boy senior. I’m not going to lie because it hurt,” he said. “We had practice for a month and a half, and it was our last season and we were really looking forward to it. Just four matches in, and we’re going to spring break when school lets out. They kept putting it off and finally we got the call that they are canceling the whole season. I’m really thankful for signing now because I know I have more games left. It really hurt not knowing if I had played in my final match, and I’m really thankful to know that I haven’t.”
Buskirk was just a set away from going to state during his sophomore season and has received such honors as Most Improved that season and the team leader award during his junior season.
“We didn’t get to have a banquet this year, and I don’t know if we are going to get to,” he said. “But it was an honor to be voted a team leader. I have been blessed with great teammates, and I really love all of them.”
Eddings saw Buskirk still working on his game even after the season had been shut down and wanted him to have a chance to continue his tennis career.
“I have a good relationship with Coach Metz, and he asked me to send him any players that could help his program out,” she said. “I saw Will working even after we were done. He was out there on the court when it was open and putting in the extra work. He was still working on his skills and trying to get better.”
Eddings said she has seen Buskirk’s love for the game grow during his high school career.
“He has grown as every athlete and person does, and he developed a love and a heart for it,” she said. “That extra work he put in told me he wanted to play at the next level. He really showed it with his actions.”
Buskirk is still working on getting better before ICC plays in the spring and has the right person to help him with his game as he has been playing with Amory’s former two-time state champion Luke Flippo during the summer.
“I wanted to get my experience up playing against competitive players because I know ICC will be in a competitive league like I have never seen,” Buskirk said. “If I can get my game up and beat the competition, hopefully I can get some playing time as a freshman. It’s been really nice having Luke to help me out when he has been in town because he’s a great player.”