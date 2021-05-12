Amory had nine make it to the Class 3A state championship meet in track, which ended up being postponed to last Thursday, with one making it to the podium, finishing in the top three.
Senior Bryn Camp placed third in the triple jump with a jump of 43-02 in the finals. He placed behind winner Devron Cloyd of Columbia and was close behind second place finisher Cleveland Staffney of Tylertown.
Camp also competed in the 4X400 relay with teammates Jarvon Davison, Jatavious Ward and Dylan Cooper.
The 4X100 and 4X200 relay teams also qualified with Davison, Jakobey Cope, Isaiah Brownlee and Jaurquez Ivy. On the girls’ side, Emma Kate Wright competed in the 800 meters with Makenzi Sykes in the 100 and 200 meter dash.
Aberdeen’s Tyler Stephenson also competed in the 400 meters.