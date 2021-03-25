Bryn Camp has been Amory’s leading goal scorer for the past few seasons, and now he will look to do the same at the next level, signing with Itawamba Community College.
“We went up there to talk to Coach (Mike) Sullivan, and he was talking about how he had watched me play for the past few years and finally decided to talk to me and offer me,” Camp said. “We have had guys up there for the last several years, maybe one year where we didn’t, but I’m looking forward to being there.”
Camp finished his four-year career as a starter with 65 goals and 21 assists.
“I want to get faster with the ball and get a better touch,” Camp said. “I can see the field pretty well, but I need to learn how to actually run it and lead and be there for people.”
An all-division selection the last three seasons, Camp finished this season with 27 goals in just 15 games, also adding six assists. He has been named the Daily Journal’s Player of the Year.
“Bryn started for us at wing as a freshman the last time we went to the state championship game, and he gave us some really good minutes,” Amory coach Nathan Clayton said. “We graduated quite a few seniors with them, and he’s been one of the older players the last couple of years with us not having big senior classes. We have really relied on him even at a younger age than what you wanted to put pressure on a kid to do. His runs this year got even better, seeing space open up quicker and getting into it, and he’s a big target who is a threat to score from either side, inside, outside and from a lot of distances. His versatility up top made him able to do so many things for us, and we will miss him next year.”
Camp also played in the MAC North/South All-Star game for Clayton, who coached the game along with assistant coach John Ward Grace.
“I think he’s going to have two great years at ICC. In the all-star game, it was a good testament to him having to adjust as the game went on when we were having trouble defending, putting him in there on defense to see if he could do anything,” Clayton said. “He was solid for us, and that just goes to him being a team player, working hard and trying to develop his game overall, and not just what he needs to be successful at his position. That’s the key at the next level.”