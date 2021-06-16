Three Amory soccer players were recently named all-state by the United Soccer Coaches Association.
Senior Bryn Camp and junior Reed Stanford both received the honor for the boys’ team, while junior Macie Williams on the girls’ side was also named all-state.
Camp was named the Daily Journal’s Player of the Year, scoring a team-high 27 goals despite playing just 15 games after coming in late with a deep playoff run as the kicker for the Panthers’ football team.
He also added six assists, good for second on the team.
Camp is an Itawamba Community College soccer signee, signing his letter of intent back in March.
Stanford led the Panthers with 11 assists and also finished with 16 goals. He added 26 takes, good for third on the team and 29 stops.
The Panthers finished their season with a 14-6 overall record, winning their division and getting all the way to the North half finals before falling to St. Andrews in a close one.
Williams led the Lady Panthers in several categories, including with her 20 goals that included hat tricks in three different games.
She tied with teammate Emma Gore with her six assists and also led the way with 65 takes.
The Lady Panthers closed out the year with a 9-9 record, finishing second in their division and being eliminated by St. Andrews, the 2021 state champions.