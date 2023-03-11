Amory's Jack Clayton signed his letter of intent to continue his baseball career at Itawamba Community College. Pictured sitting, from left: Missy Cole, Caroline Cole, Jack Clayton and Michael Cole. Standing, from left: Assistant coach Drew Garrett, head coach Chris Pace and assistant coach Ronnie McCain.
AMORY – Another Amory Panther is moving up to the next level as senior shortstop Jack Clayton signed his letter of intent to continue his baseball career at Itawamba Community College last Monday.
“I’ve always felt like ICC was the place for me,” Clayton said. “I’ve been to ICC a bunch of times, and Coach (Rick) Collier has always been around. They have a great atmosphere and ball club, and a lot of guys that I know are going there, so I just felt like it was the place for me.”
Clayton will join his teammates Bryce Glenn and Tyler Sledge, who both signed with ICC baseball before the start of the season.
“It’ll be great considering I’ve played with those two all my life,” Clayton said. “Having them around will make things a lot more comfortable.”
As a junior, Clayton solidified his role as a premier shortstop for the Panthers in their championship run, finishing the season with a .899 fielding percentage. He also finished the season with a .606 on-base percentage and batted .306.
“He’s probably one of the best shortstops that I’ve seen,” Amory coach Chris Pace said. “He’s just smooth out there, and he’s worked his tail off to be able to hit. He’s very, very worthy of getting to go play at the next level, and I know he’s got a bright future ahead of him.”
Pace believes Clayton has the skills and potential to make an instant impact for the Indians next year.
“He’ll impact their team immediately because that’s just the type of ballplayer he is,” Pace said. “Everyone that’s seen him play or spoken to me about him notices that he’s a factor, and he has to be on the field somewhere. He’s for sure one of the best defensive players that I’ve seen since I’ve been here.”
During his time at ICC, Clayton wants to continue to improve his hitting while working hard to further his baseball career.
“Coach Collier is a big hitting guy, so I know he’ll be able to help me with that,” he said. “I want to go to the next level, keep growing and go to the next after that. ICC is a great starting point with a great atmosphere, and I’m excited to be a part of their program.”
