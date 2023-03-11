mcj-2023-03-15-sports-clayton-signing

Amory's Jack Clayton signed his letter of intent to continue his baseball career at Itawamba Community College. Pictured sitting, from left: Missy Cole, Caroline Cole, Jack Clayton and Michael Cole. Standing, from left: Assistant coach Drew Garrett, head coach Chris Pace and assistant coach Ronnie McCain.

 Deon Blanchard/Monroe Journal

AMORY – Another Amory Panther is moving up to the next level as senior shortstop Jack Clayton signed his letter of intent to continue his baseball career at Itawamba Community College last Monday.

