A few days prior to National Signing Day, Amory senior Hayden Dozier got the opportunity of a lifetime, showcasing his talents live on television during the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl game at Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
“The first time that I’ll say a game was nerve-wracking was when we went to the state championship my junior year of high school,” Dozier said. “Having that under my belt kind of prepared me for this All-American game, and the biggest thing I was focusing on was just balling out. I wanted to show who I truly am, prove that I could compete with the best and show that I’m definitely someone that colleges should be looking at. I feel like I definitely did that.”
Dozier is not only the first person from Monroe County to compete in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl, but he is also the only person from Mississippi to ever lace up for the game.
“It was cool realizing that there were people all across the country competing in this game,” Dozier said. “Mississippi is usually under the radar as for as recruiting, so I feel like me going there and competing at a high level with people from states that are known for football was awesome. Later on, I found out that I was the only person from Mississippi in general to compete in it, so that was awesome to find out.”
Practices in preparation for this game consisted of a lot of mental work, which Dozier believes helped him have a solid outing, racking in a couple of pancakes for the South.
“The practices there were all about mentality and learning the mental stuff,” Dozier said. “Like the coaches told us, if you couldn’t play ball, you wouldn’t be there. The biggest thing that we were doing was learning the plays, going through them and doing a lot of team-oriented stuff. Some of it was similar to high school practices, but these practices were longer because they were trying to prepare us to play in 16-minute quarters.”
Along with competing on a major stage with many other talented prospects, Dozier got the opportunity to meet and learn from multiple former NFL players who were coaching the game.
Dozier reflected on the kind message that former NFL tight end John Gilmore shared with him, and he believes that the message will benefit him as he begins his next chapter at the collegiate level.
“One of my favorites was Coach Gilly (John Gilmore),” Dozier said. “He was actually the tight end coach for that game, but he helped with the offensive line a lot. All the stuff that he was teaching me really helped, and he’s been staying in touch with me, so I’m very thankful for that. Some of the best advice that he gave me was after the game when he texted me, ‘Be a difference maker champ. There are a lot of lazy dudes out there. Work ethic stands out.’ That message really stuck with me, and I feel like it’s going to help me in the long run.”
