Amory's Allie Goldman, Annabelle Holman, Emma Gore and Maggie Glenn represented the Lady Panthers at the Class II 3A-4A State Championship last Monday and Tuesday.

 Courtesy

The Amory Lady Panthers’ golf team finished out their season last Tuesday at the Class II 3A-4A State Championship, finishing seventh in the tournament.

