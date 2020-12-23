Jay Hampton’s journey to become a Mississippi State Bulldog became a quick reality this past week.
Hampton, Amory’s leading receiver and also a defensive back, was offered by Mississippi State on Wednesday and made it official on Thursday night, signing with the Bulldogs. Hampton signs with MSU as a cornerback.
“They just called me Wednesday after practice for the all-star game and let me know they wanted me, and I felt like that wold be home,” Hampton said. “I feel like they can better me. I started talking to them back in the spring, and they have been recruiting me for a while, then decided to offer me on Wednesday.”
Hampton has been one of the Panthers’ offensive stars and their leading receiver the last two seasons, including a 1,000-plus season this year and 11 touchdowns. He finished just shy of the century mark as a junior and also had 11 scores.
“There’s no doubt that Jay has meant a lot to this program the last four years, especially the last two where he’s been basically a 1,000 yard receiver,” Amory coach Allen Glenn said. “It’s kind of ironic that he signed as a corner, but he’s your typical SEC, 6-foot-2, 180-pound corner, a long rangy guy. That’s what they are looking for now, and he can really, really run and definitely fits that mold.”
The move to defense has Hampton excited after playing cornerback on Saturday in the Bernard Blackwell North/South All-Star Game as well.
“I like corner, and I feel like I can be myself there,” Hampton said. “I liked playing receiver as well, but you just want to do whatever it takes to make the team better and to develop to be a better player in the future. Having played receiver, I think will help me at corner because you know the moves of a receiver, and you just have to learn the fundamentals.”
Part of that learning curve started this past week in the all-star game where Hampton was able to focus on his defensive skills. While he will still be finishing up his senior year in the spring, he plans on training at the same time to prepare for starting his college career.
“This past week practicing for the all-star game, I learned the coverages a lot more, and I feel like the more reps I got, the better I got in man-to-man coverage,” Hampton said. “I still have a lot of improvement to go, and I plan on coming to Jackson and getting some training in before, training in speed. I need to get better in off coverage, still improve more in man-to-man coverage and tackling.”
Some of Hampton’s honors for the 2020 season include Class 3A First Team All-State and first team All-Division 1-3A.
Glenn said the process was a whirlwind for him as well as Mississippi State’s interest in Hampton ramped up over the past week.
“He was at practice, and my phone starts blowing up with people asking about what he has going on and talking about how he’s a Power 5, Division I corner,” Glenn said. “It was a crazy 24 hours getting everything together, but it all worked out. Jay has such a high ceiling and potential out the roof, and he also has some great teammates that he couldn’t do any of this without them. He will be the first to tell you that. He’s a good representative of Amory High School to go down to Mississippi State, and we’re just excited for him because he’s worked really hard for the opportunity.”
Hampton also held offers from Indiana, Austin Peay, Central Arkansas, Coastal Carolina, Samford and Murray State, among several others.
He thanked his teammates, coaches and the Amory community for their support.
“I really appreciate everybody for supporting me through everything,” he said. “They have been the ones pushing me to keep getting better.”