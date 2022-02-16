Amory's Jaurquez Ivy signed his letter of intent to play football at Itawamba Community College. Pictured are, front, from left: Juarnaja Freeman, Jaurquez Ivy, Jeania Ivy. Middle, from left: Artillious Small, Mary Ivy, Jala Ivy. Back, from left: football coaches Steven Griffin, Tyler Rosenthal, Zach Stephenson, Brooks Dampeer; Eddrick Stegall; football coaches Tyler Hendrix, Tobias Smith, Chris Rainey.
Amory’s Jaurquez Ivy was a leader on both sides of the ball for the Panthers this season in taking them to the Class 3A state championship game.
Now, he will focus on playing defense at the next level, signing his letter of intent with Itawamba Community College on Wednesday.
“I liked ICC’s campus and how they do their schoolwork,” Ivy said. “I feel like it’s the best fit for me. I hope I can do well in school there and be one of the best players to come through.”
In his senior season, Ivy piled up 78 total tackles, including five for loss, while adding three interceptions, a forced fumble, one defensive touchdown and three sacks.
He was part of the Super 22 team for Division 4-3A on the defensive side during his senior season and an honorable mention for all division in Division 1-3A as a junior.
“Getting to focus on playing linebacker, I hope I can be more physical, get bigger and be more explosive,” Ivy said.
Amory coach Brooks Dampeer praised Ivy’s work ethic and talent.
“Jaurquez is as solid of a player as I have had since I have been here, and I wish I could have him for another year,” Dampeer said. “I’m really honored to have coached him. He had great attendance and great focus, and he was willing to play a little different position for his senior year. I think it’s paid off for him. The young man is very, very gifted and has a great desire to get to the football, a lot of speed and strength. I think he has a lot of good days ahead of him. I know he will get there and work hard.”