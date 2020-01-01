Former Amory Panthers running back J.J. Jernighan has had a dream come true as he will continue his football career at Mississippi State.
“I feel great about it,” Jernighan said. “It’s one of those things that you can’t put into words, and it’s always been one of my dreams. Now it’s come true.”
Jernighan, who has played running back at Copiah-Lincoln Community College the last two seasons, said the opportunity with Mississippi State came about late.
“It’s been about the last four weeks,” he said. “They have some guys leaving, and it’s a good opportunity for me to come in and compete with some of their younger guys. I talked to them some in high school, and one of the coaches I talked to is still there and I had that connection with him.”
Jernighan led the Wolves in rushing with 391 yards on 79 carries.
“Co-Lin really taught me a lot, and it’s been a really humbling experience,” Jernighan said. “It taught me a lot about life and experiences. I really look forward to getting to Mississippi State and getting better in their development program.”
Jernighan will report to MSU in the next few weeks, around January 7.
“I’m just trying to get everything together, get started and get to work,” he said. “I’m just taking this chance and going with it. I want to make the best of this opportunity.”
For the Panthers, Jernighan piled up 3,213 yards and 40 touchdowns. He said he wants to thank the entire community for their support.
“I feel like everyone has supported me and been behind me,” he said. “I can’t leave anyone out.”