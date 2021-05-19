Amory coach Brian Pearson has seen guard Drew Keeton develop his craft as an all-around basketball player over the last few seasons.
Now Keeton will look to be that kind of player at the next level, signing his letter of intent on Wednesday to play basketball at Blue Mountain College.
“I loved the team atmosphere they had at the practice I visited, and I just liked seeing them work,” Keeton said. “I felt at home there, and I can’t wait to get to work.”
Keeton was one of the Panthers’ leading scorers his senior season, averaging 12 points a game, while also averaging three rebounds, 1.3 assists and a steal a game.
“I’m trying to get bigger and stronger and work on playing at a faster pace,” Keeton said. “The college level is definitely where you have to learn to do it.”
Amory coach Brian Pearson spoke of Keeton’s growth during his five years as his coach.
“I have told him a bunch and talked with our team about is that for me coaching however long I have been doing it, I haven’t seen someone improve and grow the way Drew has from his eighth grade year when I first got here,” Pearson said. “It’s all credit to his hard work and dedication to it. It seemed like at that age, he fell in love with it, and he kept finding ways to continue to get better. As he did that, it continued to help us and our program over the last few years.”
Keeton will compete in the Northeast Mississippi Basketball Coaches Association all-star game in June, following that up with competing in the Mississippi Association of Coaches North/South all-star game with teammate Jamerison Martin as a junior.
He was a first-team all-division selection as a senior and made the second team as a junior.
“When it all started Drew was a great teammate and unselfish from day one, and he kind of worked his way to where he wanted to be,” Pearson said. “He did it the right way and has always done that, and I’m proud of him for that and I think he will always be a great teammate wherever he’s at, so Blue Mountain will benefit from that. Knowing what I know about him, he will keep getting better and find a way to be used on the floor. We hate to see him go because it’s hard shoes to fill but excited for his opportunity because it was a dream come true for him.”