Amory senior Jake Kimbrough has made history, becoming the first Amory student to sign a fishing scholarship as he signed with the Blue Mountain College bass fishing team on Thursday.
“I chose Blue Mountain just because of the atmosphere there, and I knew a couple of people on the team and had some family members who went there in the past,” Kimbrough said. “I know the team and the coach real well and just love the atmosphere of the school. It’s real small and everyone knows everybody, and they are real respectful to the students.”
Kimbrough started fishing competitively in 2016 and qualified for his first national championship in 2017, placing third. He has qualified for four more since then with three for TBF (The Bass Federation) and one for Bassmaster, including both national championships this year at Pickwick Lake and Kentucky Lake.
“It’s a little different coming from a school that doesn’t have a team and we had to fish on a state team and do it through that,” Kimbrough said. “The school has been very supportive of it, and my teachers and peers have been involved in the fishing aspect. Although we don’t have a team, I feel like we kind of do because of my friends and everyone here.”
Blue Mountain coach Shane Cox said he has gotten to know Kimbrough and his family through the years and is excited about him joining his team.
“I can’t wait to have him down there. Jake has done real well in high school fishing, and I have known him since he started,” Cox said. “We’re excited to have him and looking forward to next fall. I have talked to him off and on a lot about the college deal and just about fishing in general, so we’re close.”