AMORY – Amory senior Madison Kirkpatrick has watched Mississippi State cheerleaders on the sidelines at games since she first visited Davis Wade Stadium as a child.
Now she will be the one standing on those sidelines after finding out she will be part of the Mississippi State all-girl cheerleading squad. Kirkpatrick becomes the first Amory High School cheerleader to make the Mississippi State squad.
“This has always been my dream since I was little and going to games,” Kirkpatrick said. “At the beginning of the year, I went to a clinic at MSU in October and realized I wanted to try out. I met the cheerleaders, loved it and kept on keeping up with it by going to more clinics.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mississippi State moved its cheerleading tryouts online to be a virtual tryout. The first phase involved filming a video to send in to the coaches.
“We had to do their fight song, tumbling, three stunts, a chant, and then you have to introduce yourself and tell about yourself in the video,” Kirkpatrick said. “I made it through the cuts the first day and got a callback.”
The callback involved an interview with the coaches on Zoom involved Kirkpatrick and three other potential cheerleaders.
“They asked me what my old teammates thought of me as a teammate and why I wanted to cheer at MSU,” Kirkpatrick said. “They are also really big on social media because if you are chosen as a cheerleader, you represent the university, so they asked us a lot of questions about our social media.”
More than 100 girls tried out, and Kirkpatrick was one of only 24 to make the all-girl squad. Mississippi State also has a co-ed cheerleading squad.
The cheerleading squad cheers at football, basketball and volleyball games and also travels to away games and campus events such as Cowbell Yell.
“I will be doing things with cheer nearly every day because we practice Monday through Thursday and then have games on Saturdays,” Kirkpatrick said. “They split up games so you don’t have to go to every single basketball game because there are so many, and the freshmen have less to do as far as going to away games than the seniors do. I’m really excited because I know it’s going to be a whole different type of team and experience.”
In addition to the Amory squad, Kirkpatrick has done competitive cheer with Extreme at Tupelo and feels like both experiences helped prepare her for the college level.
“Our coaches in high school, when we did competition, they prepared us how a college coach would,” she said. “Doing competition with Extreme, they are just like college coaches as well.”
Also a member of the softball team, she and her five Lady Panther senior teammates are all going on to play a sport at the next level with teammates Addie Bunch, Cassidy Simmons, Connor Stevens and Emma Walker all signing to play softball in college.
“I told Coach (Jessica) Seger that I love softball, but cheerleading is my first love,” Kirkpatrick said. “I hope I can encourage other cheerleaders at Amory to take their dream further because I think I am the first one to cheer at a university. I was sad when our softball season got canceled, and I was scared that I would never play a sport again. I’m looking forward to this because I know it’s not going to be my last sport.”