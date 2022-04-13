Amory's Kinzie Marchetti signed to play volleyball with Mississippi University for Women last Wednesday. Pictured sitting, from left: Kari Lowry, Kinzie Marchetti, Perry Lowry. Standing: Amory coach Shay Ashford.
Kinzie Marchetti becomes the second athlete this year for the Amory Lady Panthers’ volleyball team to continue her volleyball career as she signed with Mississippi University for Women last Wednesday morning.
Marchetti said that her desire to get a nursing degree and her love for volleyball led her to sign with the W.
“I’ve always wanted to get my BSN in nursing, plus I love volleyball, so the W just seemed like the perfect place for me,” Marchetti said. “I want to play the best that I can and even better than I have before, and I hope to make many new friendships along the way.”
In her senior year with the Lady Panthers, Marchetti averaged 2.2 aces per game and finished the season with a 93.3 service percentage.
Amory coach Shay Ashford called Marchetti the heart of Amory’s team last season, and she expects her to provide the W with a great overall effort.
“Kinzie (Marchetti) was the heart of our team and our defensive specialist,” she said. “She made sure everything was taken care of in the back row, and she navigated, coached and did everything that I asked her to do. The W is getting a great overall player in Kinzie. She’s a great athlete and a hard player because she’s determined to do any and everything that she can for her team.”
Marchetti will join her teammate Sasha Burdine, who signed with the W a few weeks ago, and she said that she is excited to continue playing with her.
“It’s very exciting to have someone that I’m used to playing with,” Marchetti said.
Ashford said that she hopes the chemistry that Marchetti and Burdine built as Lady Panthers can carry over to the collegiate level.
“To have two girls sign at the same school is huge,” Ashford said. “I’m proud of both of them, and I’m glad that they got the opportunity to go to the same school. Hopefully, the chemistry that they showed last season will carry over for years to come.”
Scattered thunderstorms...possibly severe during the afternoon hours. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 83F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Tonight
Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 48F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.