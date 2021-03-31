Amory point guard Jamerison Martin finished out a strong two seasons with the Panthers, and now he will head just down the road for the next two years, signing to play basketball at Itawamba Community College.
Martin was honored with his signing ceremony on Wednesday afternoon after signing during the early signing period back in November.
“ICC is at home, and I love the coaches,” Martin said. “I have been knowing Coach (Grant) Pate for a minute, and he and Coach (Eric) Bozeman are like father figures to me, so I knew it would be a great chance and a good opportunity for me.”
Martin averaged 14 points per game as a senior with 4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals.
“I want to keep getting better in everything with my game because it’s never enough,” Martin said. “You should get better at everything. Defense, leadership and working on my shooting more, and learning how to be a dominant point guard are some of the ways I want to improve.”
As a junior in his first season with the Panthers, he averaged 16.9 points per game with 3.5 rebounds.
“Coming in a couple of years ago, it’s not an easy situation. I knew he would be able to figure things out on the floor with his skill set, but any time you get new teammates, I thought our guys did a good job taking him in,” Amory coach Brian Pearson said. “They developed relationships on and off the floor that really helped speed up that process. He had to overcome a lot in doing that, and he did a good job with that. He’s a fun player to watch, and there’s nothing he can’t do. I’m proud of him from a lot of different angles.
Martin finished with over 1,000 career points, was an all-division selection in 2020 and made the Daily Journal’s All-Area third team. He also competed in the Mississippi Association of Coaches All-Star game in the fall.
“He can do it all, and I think he’s one of the fastest I’ve ever seen that I’ve coached with the ball in his hand,” Pearson said. “He has the ability to get by people, finish at the rim and also shoot the outside shot. He can also get any of his teammates open, and he did a good job showcasing all of that over the past two years for us. One of the most impressive things is the record we have been able to put together as a team with him in our uniform. He helped what we have been trying to build here over the last few years, and he came in and put the team before himself, helped us accomplish some of our team goals while also accomplishing this individual goal for himself.”