Amory's Sam Parker and Everett Price signed with Itawamba Community College golf on Saturday. Pictured front, from left: Brett Spencer, Lesley Parker, Sam Parker, Amory coach Kyle Ragon, Kathy Thompson, Billy Thompson. Back, from left: Katie Parker, Blake Parker, Mack Parker, Gerald Parker, Jane Parker, Mandi Price, Justin Price, Claire Price, Mike Price, Joyce Price.
After a successful year with Amory, longtime teammates Sam Parker and Everett Price will be continuing their golf careers at Itawamba Community College after signing on Saturday afternoon.
Parker said that he always knew he would sign with ICC and the recent hiring of coach Taylor Boggs made him even more excited to play for their golf program.
“I thought it was the best fit, I wanted to start off somewhere small, and I’ve always been in love with the game of golf and wanted to further that,” Parker said. “This opportunity came, and I knew they were looking for a new head coach. Coach (Taylor) Boggs just so happened to text me one day, and when I found out he was the new coach I was very excited because I already knew who he was.”
Price also said that the hiring of Coach Boggs played a big part in his decision to sign with ICC along with getting the opportunity to continue playing alongside Parker.
“Coach Boggs getting hired was a big factor in my decision because I really like him,” Price said. “Being able to sign with not only one of my best friends but someone that I’ve had as a teammate for a long time played a big factor.”
Parker referred to it as “a dream come true” to get the opportunity to play at the next level with Price.
"We’ve always wanted to play at the next level together, and I’m just really excited to see where this takes me in the future," he said.
In their senior year, Parker and Price helped Amory win seven of eight regular-season tournaments, win their division and place second in the Class 3A state tournament. During their high school careers, they have qualified for the state tournament every year and finished in the top three in scoring average since their freshman year.
“They’ve been with me since their seventh-grade year, and they’re just phenomenal kids and golfers,” Amory coach Kyle Ragon said. "They’ve always done things the right way, and they deserve every bit of their success. I’m looking forward to their future with ICC, and I feel like they can make an immediate impact just based on their work ethic and the type of kids they are. Regardless of their performance on the course, they’ll make Itawamba better just because that’s the type of kids they are.”