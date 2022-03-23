Amory senior Everett Price had a big day during the Panthers’ home golf meet against Itawamba AHS and New Albany as he walked away as the boys’ medalist on March 10th.
Price finished the match one under par to be named as the medalist, and as a team, Amory’s boys placed second with a score of 173.
“Everett’s a senior now, and in his years as a golfer for Amory, that was the best round that he’s had as a member of the golf team,” Ragon said. “He shot a 35, which is one under par, and he’s been playing really well to start the season. He’s also leading our team in average through two matches.”
Not only did Price finish as the medalist on the day, but he also nailed his first hole-in-one on one of the toughest holes on the course, according to Ragon.
“He hit the hole-in-one on hole number three, which is a tough hole to do it on,” he said. “It’s a really good thing too, considering that was his first hole-in-one. Another neat thing about it was his grandfather was there to witness it when it happened. It was just a great shot, and it couldn’t have happened to a better kid.”
Despite accomplishing this huge moment so early in the meet, Ragon said that Price remained calm and had a perfect ending to the day.
“I didn’t get to witness it because I was on another hole, watching other players, and Itawamba’s coach texted me saying that one of my players hit a hole in one. I went over there as quick as I could, and I found out it was Everett,” Ragon said. “It’s pretty easy for someone to have an adrenaline rush and lose focus, but Everett didn’t. He remained cool, calm and collected and played pretty much perfectly throughout the day. He finished one under, so he kept that strong pace and finished as the medalist for the match, which means he had the lowest score of the whole group.”
Ragon said he knew just how proud Price was of himself after his big match and that he is looking forward to more big moments from him this season.
“Everett was super proud of himself and all the hard work that he’s put into this season,” he said. “I’m looking forward to him having more memorable moments in his senior year.”