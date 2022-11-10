Amory's Karsen Sanders signed with East Mississippi Community College softball last Wednesday. Pictured, sitting, from left, Stephanie Thompson, Karsen Sanders and Brian Sanders. Standing, from left, Amory coach Jessica Seger, Robert Thompson, Cory Sanders and assistant coach Storm Pannell.
AMORY – Amory senior Karsen Sanders has been one of the offensive leaders for the Lady Panthers over the past few years, and she will look to do that at the next level, signing her letter of intent last Wednesday to play softball with East Mississippi Community College.
Sanders’s heart was set on EMCC after her visit, and she said she has already gained a solid relationship with the coaches.
“When I went on the official visit, it felt like a home away from home, and it was where God was leading me to,” Sanders said. “I feel like the coaches are going to be by your side through everything. No matter if it’s about softball or something personal, I feel like they’re always going to be there.”
In her junior year, Sanders finished the season with a .410 batting average, a .429 on-base percentage, 34 hits, 42 RBIs, three doubles and two triples.
“Karsen has been a big asset for our program for the last four or five years, even coming up in her younger years with the JV team,” Amory coach Jessica Seger said. “Her grit and love for the game are evident, and every day that she shows up, she’s ready to win and give it her all. For the past several years, she’s been our RBI leader, and she holds it down for us defensively at third base. I think she’s going to do very well at the next level, and I’m excited to see where her future takes her.”
Seger believes that Sanders will provide EMCC with strong hitting at the plate and versatility on defense.
“She’ll be a big force at the plate for East Mississippi, driving in runs and getting those big hits,” she said. “Playing at the next level, I think that’s going to carry over, and that’ll be a big thing that she’ll instantly bring to the team. Defensively, she’s a utility player that’ll get down and dirty no matter where you put her on the field.”
Heading into her senior year with the Lady Panthers, Sanders hopes to finish out her high school career strong. During her time at EMCC, Sanders plans to keep improving on her offensive and defensive skills.
“It’s a little bit emotional for most of us, especially me and my family, but I just wish for the best and hope that we can go as far as we can,” Sanders said. “I want to basically keep working on my offense and defense and getting myself more out there. I want to get my batting average up more from high school and hopefully get more home runs.”
