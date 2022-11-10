mcj-2022-11-09-sports-sanders-signs

Amory's Karsen Sanders signed with East Mississippi Community College softball last Wednesday. Pictured, sitting, from left, Stephanie Thompson, Karsen Sanders and Brian Sanders. Standing, from left, Amory coach Jessica Seger, Robert Thompson, Cory Sanders and assistant coach Storm Pannell.

 Deon Blanchard/Buy at Photos.MonroeCountyJournal.com

AMORY – Amory senior Karsen Sanders has been one of the offensive leaders for the Lady Panthers over the past few years, and she will look to do that at the next level, signing her letter of intent last Wednesday to play softball with East Mississippi Community College.

