Amory's Ashanti Smith signed her letter of intent to continue her volleyball career with Mississippi University for Women. Pictured sitting, from left: Shawn Smith, Ashanti Smith and Tyrone Smith. Standing: Head coach Shay Ashford.
AMORY – In just four games played with the Amory Lady Panthers’ volleyball team, Ashanti Smith made an impact that put other teams on notice. Her play caught the eye of the Mississippi University for Women and last Tuesday, she signed to continue her volleyball career with the Lady Owls.
Smith, who also plays basketball for Amory, said it was a tough decision to choose between basketball or volleyball, but she is excited to continue her career in volleyball.
“Basketball was my life, but I really enjoyed volleyball this year and know that I can get better and improve,” Smith said. “I liked the W’s environment, and my orientation group was the best group to me and made me love it there.”
In her senior year with the Lady Panthers, Smith recorded 11 kills and seven blocks in just four matches played.
“Ashanti was a quick learner of the game in her first year playing, and I encouraged her all last year to try out for the team,” Amory coach Shay Ashford said. “I needed a bigman, someone who could pick up the game quickly and someone that would be a good teammate, and that’s what she brought to our team this year. She was always eager to learn and put in the extra work to perfect her position and once she got the chance to play, she captured those moments and took full advantage of them.”
Ashford believes that Smith’s energy and competitiveness will help her thrive with the Lady Owls’ volleyball team.
“She’s going to bring energy and competitiveness from the start,” Ashford said. “I love how competitive Ashanti is and how she just wants to be better as an overall player and make her team better. With that and her willingness to learn the game even more, she’s going to uplift her team even more and bring that competitive fire.”
While at the W, Smith’s goals are to develop her leadership skills and help her team win as many games as possible.
“I want to become a better leader and just help my team in any way possible,” Smith said.
