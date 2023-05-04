mcj-2023-05-10-sports-smith-signing

Amory's Ashanti Smith signed her letter of intent to continue her volleyball career with Mississippi University for Women. Pictured sitting, from left: Shawn Smith, Ashanti Smith and Tyrone Smith. Standing: Head coach Shay Ashford.

 Deon Blanchard/Monroe Journal

AMORY – In just four games played with the Amory Lady Panthers’ volleyball team, Ashanti Smith made an impact that put other teams on notice. Her play caught the eye of the Mississippi University for Women and last Tuesday, she signed to continue her volleyball career with the Lady Owls.

