It was a big day for a number of Monroe County track teams as multiple athletes made the podium, and two track stars from Amory and Hamilton took home gold medals.
Amory junior Jayla Spratt took home gold in the girls’ Class 3A 100-meter hurdles, while Hamilton sophomore Liberty Hughes placed first in the Class 1A high jump.
“I’ve been working all year to get to this point,” Spratt said. “I was shocked and happy when I found out I won because when I went to state before, I didn’t make the podium. So it was exciting to see how much I improved, and I know the coaches were excited too.”
Not only did Hughes take home a gold medal, but she also placed third in the 200-meter dash.
“I was so excited that I made it this far because I know how much I improved before the season started, and I thank God for giving me the ability to do as much as I do,” Hughes said. “I would also like to thank my coach and grandparents for pushing and believing in me. My brother, Johnathan (Hughes) and I try to do what’s right to push each other daily to achieve our goals. I’m humbly appreciative for the opportunity and will strive to get first place every time.”
Also for Amory, Jalyn Nathan made the podium, placing third in shot put. The boys’ 4x400-meter relay team of Dylan Cooper, Jarvon Davidson, Tayshaun Smith and Jaurquez Ivy finished fourth. The boys’ 4x100-meter relay team of Artillious Small, Charleston French, Cooper and Ivy placed seventh.
Hayden Dozier placed fifth in discus, while Kyle Dykes finished sixth in the boys’ 1,600-meter run. Ja’Tavious Ward finished seventh in boys’ long jump and eighth in the high jump, while Ivy placed seventh in the 100-meter dash.
Noah Coker finished eighth in the 800-meter run, and Cassidy Talley placed eighth in the girls’ long jump and 200-meter run.
“As usual, the state championship meet was a great measuring stick for our athletes and program,” Amory coach Steve Griffin said. “We had several Panthers make it to the podium. Some juniors and seniors spilled their guts in attempts to reach their goals, and several underclassmen got their first experience at state. We as coaches are extremely proud of every athlete that sacrificed their bodies in pursuit of their goals.”
Also for Hamilton, Jacourey Miller finished second in the 200-meter run, and the boys’ 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams of Johnathan Hughes, Willie Green, Kyzer Verner, Miller and Shaness Lee placed third. For the girls, the 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams of Zakia Dobbs, Flanery, Cam Danner, Liberty Hughes and Jayce Randle finished third, while Paris Flanery placed fifth in the 400-meter run.
"I am very proud of all my kids because they competed hard and left everything on the track," Hamilton coach Sue Verner said. "Every kid walked away with a medal, and that's impressive. Liberty winning is an awesome accomplishment for a small school without a high-jump pit. She's a natural athlete, and when you pair that with hard work, the end result is success. Jacourey (Miller) getting silver, he's a kid that'll make a lot of noise next season."
For Aberdeen, junior Chris Holliday placed third in the 400-meter run.
“Words cannot explain how proud I am of Chris because he’s been phenomenal the entire year,” Aberdeen coach Jaylon Fair said. “Last week, he showed he was the best in the North, and this week, he showed he’s one of the best in the entire state. All of his hard work has paid off, and we’re prepared for next year so he can get the top spot.”
For Smithville, freshman Mikayla Wall finished fifth in the 300-meter hurdles.
“Mikayla started out great and was on pace to set a personal best and potentially a medal,” Smithville coach Jeremy Lucius said. “An incident happened in the lane next to her, and that slowed her down, but she only finished two-tenths of a second behind her time at North half. I would’ve liked to have seen how a clean race would’ve turned out, but I feel pretty confident that she’ll be on the podium next year.”
Banks Smith and Riley Ross also represented Hatley at state on Saturday.