Amory's Reed Stanford signed his letter of intent with ICC baseball on Wednesday. Pictured, front, from left: Leigh Stanford, Reed Stanford, Brent Stanford. Back, from left: Luke Stanford, Amory coaches Ronnie McCain, Chris Pace and Micah McCain, Allen Thompson.
Another Amory Panther is headed to Itawamba Community College to become an Indian.
Amory second baseman Reed Stanford signed his letter of intent on Wednesday to play baseball at ICC. He joins teammate Bo Rock who signed back in November.
“I had an offer with Meridian for soccer, and that’s a lot further and I didn’t know anyone going there,” Stanford said. “Both sports I love to death, and baseball seemed like a no-brainer to me and it’s also going to be great having Bo down there with me.”
Stanford has hit .434 with eight doubles, one triple and 29 RBIs and 3b runs scored through 26 games. Through the end of division play, he posted a .552 on-base percentage.
“Reed is a very special kid who has come a long way,” Amory coach Chris Pace said. “He works hard, and you know what you’re getting every day. He committed early with soccer and had his mind made up he wanted to play a college sport, but I think he had hopes of playing baseball the whole time. He’s grown up with Coach (Rick) Collier, so there’s nothing we can tell him that he doesn’t already know, and they are getting a good one, no doubt.”
Stanford said he hopes to work on both sides of his game before getting to ICC.
“I want to keep getting a little bit stronger,” he said. “I also want to get my arm back healthy so that I can go back to being versatile. I want to get stronger and hit more out of the park. I haven’t got one out of the park yet, just to the top of the fence.”
Stanford was named to the all-Division 1-3A team last season as a junior and has been selected to the NEMCABB all-star game in May.
“Reed has a very bright future, and he’s got very good left-handed eye sight with the bat,” Pace said. “He’s been versatile for us and even says he used to pitch. We’re very proud for him. It’s very big for us having three out of our five seniors signing this year.”