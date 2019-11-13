Isaiah Thompson, Amory’s leading scorer on the basketball court, will look to do the same thing in college right down the road as he signed his letter of intent on Wednesday to play at Itawamba Community College.
“I chose ICC because when I went on my visit, it felt like family, and I knew everybody on campus. The coaches are good people who I like to be around, and I know they will push me to the next level and help me become a better athlete at ICC,” Thompson said. “Signing early takes the weight off my shoulders, and I know I won’t have to prove myself every game I step out because I have a good option coming for when I graduate.”
As a junior, Thompson averaged 21.8 points and 7.2 rebounds per game on his way to being named the Division 2-4A Co-Most Valuable Player and a Daily Journal third-team all-area selection.
Thompson said he’s focused on team goals for his senior season.
“As a team, I would like to get a division championship, Monroe County tournament and 20 wins this season. I feel like we can do that,” he said. “I just want to have a good team. I think my dribbling needs to get better for the next level, and I would like to rebound and show my motor more, to go hard every play.”
Thompson also averaged in double digits as a sophomore with 12 points per game. Amory coach Brian Pearson said watching his improvement over the last three seasons has been enjoyable.
“Ever since his freshmen year, you could tell early on that he had a natural ability to score. It’s been fun watching him go through some struggles and continue to grow and mature,” Pearson said. “He still has room to continue to improve, and that’s exciting for him on his future because he has in no way reached his full potential. I think his physical body gives him a chance to be ready at the next level. He has that going for him right away, so it allows him to focus on some different areas. I’m excited for him, and I know he is too, and mostly I’m most excited for the games he has left with us in black and gold.”