Amory's Gray Thornton will continue his basketball career with Itawamba Community College. Pictured sitting, from left: Jimmie Ann Thornton, Gray Thornton, Rory Thornton. Standing, from left: Assistant coach Nathan Newell, head coach Brian Pearson, Jake Thornton.
Gray Thornton’s dream to play basketball at the collegiate level became a reality last Monday after committing to continue his career at Itawamba Community College.
ICC’s environment swayed Thornton’s decision to play for their basketball program, and he said he plans to work on his shooting and athleticism.
“The school is close to home, and I really liked the environment,” Thornton said. “I plan to work hard to become a better shooter from the collegiate level, get a little bigger and more athletic.”
Thornton proved to be a vital, all-around player for the Panthers in his senior year, averaging 11 points, six rebounds, four assists, two steals and nearly two blocks per game. Thornton was also named to the All-Division team this past season.
“I’m just excited for Gray (Thornton), and I know this is an opportunity he’s been looking forward to,” Amory coach Brian Pearson said. “ICC is where he wanted to go to school already, and just to get the opportunity to be apart of the basketball program with Coach Grant Pate, I think he’ll be an asset to their program like he was to ours for years.”
Pearson said that he expects Thornton to bring his natural basketball instinct to ICC’s program along with his ability to score.
“The thing about Gray is he can score and shoot it, but it’s not his points that wow you the most, it’s his instinct and the ability to make people around him better,” he said. “On the defensive end, you can expect him to get steals, deflections and blocks because he’s a deceivingly good defender. That attribution of unselfishness and willingness to make teammates better will help their program right away.”
Thornton hopes to continue to be an all-around team player at ICC while also enjoying the sport that he loves.
“I just want to have fun, continue to improve and do whatever I can to make the team better,” Thornton said.