Amory senior Emma Walker has played all over the diamond for the Lady Panthers, but her role as a utility player has been one of the things she has enjoyed most about the game of softball.
“I think transitioning has been my biggest accomplishment as a player,” Walker said. “Almost every year, I have played a different position, and I am proud to be a utility player.”
Walker has started at shortstop the last two seasons for the Lady Panthers, winning several all-division awards including in fast- and slow-pitch in 2019. She has also won three different awards for her defense alone.
Her plans are to attend Itawamba Community College for two years, playing softball with her Amory teammate Connor Stevens, and then transferring to Mississippi State to complete her dream of becoming a veterinarian.
Walker said the shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic has affected her both positively and negatively, forcing her to lose her senior season in fast-pitch but also teaching her to appreciate what she has.
“This virus took so many things from me and my teammates and classmates without us even realizing it,” she said. “I remember the Saturday before spring break, we played East Webster, and little did I know that game would be my last as a Lady Panther. The virus has taken so many things from me that I was supposed to experience as a senior, but that is nowhere near as bad as the lives that have been taken. I have also been impacted positively by becoming closer to God and my family. I had time to sit and realize that I need to live in the present, take it all in and be thankful for the things that I do have.”
Walker couldn’t name a specific game as her favorite – every moment on the field at Amory was special.
“There’s no possible way for me to pick just one memory or even a few. The Lady Panther softball field has always been my happy place whether I was having a good or bad day,” Walker said. “Every memory I have on the field is my favorite, and I will forever cherish them. I could give hundreds of memories, but they are all so special that I can’t pick just one.”
One of her favorite traditions was helping to set up the field with her senior teammates.
“We would come early, but half the time we would get carried away having conversations with our coaches instead,” Walker said. “I also loved the bus rides on the way to games and sometimes afterwards, we would stop and all eat supper together. I think things like this are what made our team feel more like a family.”
What will she miss most about playing in high school?
“I will miss my coaches and teammates more than they know. I have spent almost every day over the past few years with them, and it feels so weird to not be a part of it anymore,” she said. “I will miss the field, itself, because just being there soothed me in every way. I had no worries once I stepped out on that field, and it will forever be my second home.”
She thanked her coaches for helping her achieve her goal of playing college softball.
“They have played a huge role in my life, and I have spent countless hours with them, sometimes more than with my own family. They have seen me at my best and worst and still believed in me,” Walker said. “I want to thank them for always pushing me and never letting me be okay with how I was playing. I want to give Coach (Chris) Pace a special thanks for always being hard on me through the years because I have become so confident in myself because of him. All my coaches have taught me to always strive for better, and it has brought me a long way. I am thankful for that.”
Walker encouraged her younger teammates to keep building on their potential.
“My teammates have been like a family to me and always will be. The potential and talent they have and will continue to build are unreal,” she said. “If it wasn’t for each and every one of them, I wouldn’t be where I am at today. Because of their talent, it has pushed me to work harder. I hope they always remember to play like it is their last, leave it all on the field and never take the game for granted because they can do big things.”