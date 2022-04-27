Amory's Charleston Wallace signed to play basketball for Belhaven University on Thursday. Pictured sitting, from left: Charles Wallace, Charleston Wallace, Tonya Wallace. Back, from left: Amory assistant coach Nathan Newell, head coach Brian Pearson, Jeremiah Wallace and assistant coach Kyle Ragon.
Charleston Wallace has been a vital part of Amory’s success over the past few years, and now he is taking his talents to the next level, signing with Belhaven University on Thursday.
Wallace said that his decision to sign with Belhaven was set after visiting the campus a few months ago.
“I went and visited Belhaven probably a month and a half ago, and I loved the environment, the culture and the hospitality that the coaches and everyone around showed me,” Wallace said.
As a senior, Wallace averaged 21 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals for the Panthers. Along with reaching 1,000 career points this past season, Wallace was named the Division 4-3A Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year.
“It’s hard to put into a couple of sentences what Charleston (Wallace) meant to our program," Amory coach Brian Pearson said. “Belhaven is not only getting a great player, but even more importantly, they’re getting a high-character kid that’ll make their program better.”
Improving on his all-around game and maintaining a high academic record are two things that Wallace plans to achieve going into his first year at Belhaven.
“First of all, I want to continue to keep my grades up to par and maintain my scholarships,” Wallace said. “As far as basketball, I just want to continue to get better in every aspect, getting stronger, working on my skills, continuing to shoot the ball at a high level and be the best player I can be.”
One of the biggest things that Wallace said he plans to accomplish during his time at Belhaven is to make an impact outside of basketball and do something that has never been done before.
“I want to do something at Belhaven that nobody has ever done before,” Wallace said. “I feel like going in with a work-hard mindset and looking to change things and make an impact on people’s lives other than basketball plays a big part in who I am as a person and what I want to accomplish.”