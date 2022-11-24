mcj-2022-11-23-sports-wilf-signs

Amory's Kami Wilf signed her letter of intent to continue her volleyball career with Northeast Mississippi Community College last Wednesday. Pictured sitting, from left: Lann Wilf, Kami Wilf and Heather Wilf. Standing: Head coach Shay Ashford and assistant coach Shuntina Roberts.

 Deon Blanchard/Buy at Photos.MonroeCountyJournal.com

AMORY – Amory’s Kami Wilf has been the centerpiece for the Lady Panthers’ volleyball team at the setter spot for many years now, and her dream to play collegiate-level volleyball came true last Wednesday after signing with Northeast Mississippi Community College.

