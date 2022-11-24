Amory's Kami Wilf signed her letter of intent to continue her volleyball career with Northeast Mississippi Community College last Wednesday. Pictured sitting, from left: Lann Wilf, Kami Wilf and Heather Wilf. Standing: Head coach Shay Ashford and assistant coach Shuntina Roberts.
AMORY – Amory’s Kami Wilf has been the centerpiece for the Lady Panthers’ volleyball team at the setter spot for many years now, and her dream to play collegiate-level volleyball came true last Wednesday after signing with Northeast Mississippi Community College.
“I’ve always wanted to play in college, and I really liked the coach because she’s very competitive and has a great background history,” Wilf said. “I really enjoyed my visit there. At first, I was kind of deciding between a couple of things but after talking with Coach (Brenda) Mayes and touring the campus, I really liked it.”
While at Northeast, Wilf hopes to improve on a few aspects of her game while gaining more confidence and building a strong bond with her teammates.
“I definitely want to work on my jump setting and gain more confidence in myself,” she said. “I want to get close with my teammates and really get to know them because I’ve played with some of them before already. The biggest thing for me is just growing that confidence in myself.”
This past season, Wilf tallied 161 digs, 74 kills, 69 aces and 15 blocks for the Lady Panthers. During her time with the volleyball program, Wilf was named as the team’s Rookie of the Year and earned an All-Division honorable mention as an eighth-grader.
She also made the First Team All-Division list in her freshman and senior years, was named the Lady Panthers’ MVP as a sophomore and took home the Offensive Player of the Year award in Division 4-3A in her senior year.
“Kami has been the engine to this program,” Amory coach Shay Ashford said. “It’s going to be hard to replace a setter with such great hands and knowledge of the game. When I came to this program, I said if I could just find a setter, I’d be good. When I walked into the gym and saw just how good Kami was, I knew we were ready to go.”
Ashford believes that Wilf can instantly provide the Lady Tigers with a high volleyball IQ in her first year with the team.
“I’m so glad that Coach (Brenda) Mayes recruited her because she deserves to play at the next level,” Ashford said. “I think she’ll bring knowledge to their program because she already has a high volleyball IQ. She’s athletic, and she’ll be a team leader for them that can set everyone up the way that they need to be set. Coach Mayes is getting an all-around athlete in Kami.”
