Amory’s Macie Williams has been a long-time presence in the midfield for the Lady Panthers, and now she’s continuing a tradition that several of her previous teammates have started, signing her letter of intent on Thursday to play soccer at Itawamba Community College.
Williams said the quality of the soccer program, which made the postseason this year, and hearing good things from her previous teammates made ICC stand out for her.
“It’s close to home, and they have an outstanding soccer program. They are losing some sophomores, but they still have a big class of freshmen bumping up,” she said. “Morgan (Mitchell) and Ashley (Stevens) both said they loved it there, and I remember Morgan coming home in the spring and she said she absolutely fell in love with it. She said the team was close knit.”
She said ICC had discussed her seeing time in the midfield for them or even at forward.
“I feel like I want to get better on communicating in the middle, and shooting, a lot more opportunities have opened up, so I need to take those,” Williams said. “For the team, I feel like our goal is to win our division, and we need to go deep in the playoffs.”
Her 20 goals, six assists and 65 takes last season were all a team-high. For her career, she has collected 34 goals and 28 assists with 290 takes and 315 stops, stats that Amory coach Nathan Clayton said shows her hustle and versatility.
“Just last year alone, Macie led us in goals, assists and takes, and as a sophomore, she led us in assists again and takes as well. Especially with her, the takes are really big,” Clayton said. “She’s not necessarily a defensive midfielder. She’s playing attacking mid and still that shows her hustle and how much of her fiery competitiveness that even at her position theoretically she shouldn’t be the one leading in that category. She’s still the one leading two years in a row.”
Williams has been named all-division the last four years and also played in the first North Mississippi All-Star game last year.
“Her leadership has been tremendous. She’s been a great leader for us the whole time she has been in high school,” Clayton said. “She’s somebody that the other girls look up to, and there’s nobody else out there that has the work ethic that she does. A lot of times when they see that and that she’s doing this, they know they need to be doing it too. It’s a lot of quiet leadership even at times when she’s not being vocal. We’re really excited because she’s going to have a good two years for them.”