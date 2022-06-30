Both Amory soccer teams continued to exhibit competitive nature over the summer as they competed in the East Central Community College tournament last Wednesday and Thursday.
The Lady Panthers won one out of their four games on Wednesday, while the Panthers fell in all four of their games on Thursday.
“I was really pleased with how our guys and girls played because we were very competitive in all four games against really good competition,” Amory coach Nathan Clayton said. "I thought both teams played well, and even though the boys didn’t get a win, I was pleased with how they competed considering our competition.”
The Lady Panthers kicked off the tournament with a 1-0 win over Sumrall as Payton Ford scored the goal for Amory. In Game 2 against Northwest Rankin, the Lady Panthers fell 6-0, and in the third game against Northeast Jones, they lost 3-1 with Ford scoring the goal.
The Lady Panthers concluded Wednesday’s tournament with a 3-0 loss to West Lauderdale.
“There were a lot of positive aspects from each of these games,” Clayton said. “Emma Gore and Ellie Baker had really good days on offense, and two of our freshmen girls, Mylie Williams and Allie Goldman, played pretty well on offense too. Defensively, Alexy Smith keeps getting better each week, and I thought she played better on Wednesday. Annabelle (Holman) was pretty solid in the goal for the most part too.”
The Panthers played Ridgeland, who ended up winning the tournament, in their first game on Thursday and lost 3-2 as Ben Gault and Cayden Smith put in goals for Amory. In Game 2, the Panthers fell 2-1 to Florence with Gault scoring a goal on an assist from Smith.
“Ben (Gault), Cayden (Smith) and Noah Coker had really good days for us on offense,” Clayton said. “Sutton Payne gave us some good minutes on offense too, and I thought Drew Blair had a much better day in the goal. On the backline, we’re improving and getting better every time we go out with Dylan Thompson, Keith Byars, Sam Black and Billy Millender.”
Amory dropped the third and fourth games of the day with 2-0 losses to Warren Central and Pearl.
“In all four games, we had a lot of really good stuff happening on the offensive end, but we just couldn’t capitalize on it,” Clayton said. “Against good teams like that, if you make a mistake in the backline, they’re usually going to score. That’s how we gave up most of our goals, but I’m very pleased with where they’re at because we’re a little bit ahead of where I anticipated us to be in a lot of aspects.”