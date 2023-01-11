Both Amory soccer teams competed in a pair of close games against Corinth and Cleveland Central during Saturday’s Corinth Round Robin.
The Lady Panthers opened the Round Robin with a 0-0 draw against Corinth, but they bounced back in their second game of the day, taking a 1-0 win over Cleveland Central.
“Our girls' defense has played great all year,” Amory coach Nathan Clayton said. “Our three in the back, Emma Pinkerton and the two Smith girls (Christi Carol and Alexy), and Annabelle (Holman) in the goal have played well. They’ve logged all of our minutes in the backline this past week, and they’ve played the entirety of all four games on the backline.”
Christi Carol Smith scored the goal for Amory on a penalty kick in the second half to help the Lady Panthers get the win.
(B) Corinth 3, Amory 2; Amory 1, Cleveland Central 1
The Panthers fell in a close 3-2 loss to Corinth after coming back from down 2-0, but they followed up the loss with a 1-1 draw against Cleveland Central on Saturday.
“We had some really good moments in the guys’ game against Corinth, but we were a little dead towards the end of our second game against Cleveland,” Clayton said. “Cleveland has a lot of speed on the field too, but we’re having better moments with the guys.”
Corinth gained a 2-0 lead before Cayden Smith cut into it after putting in Amory’s first goal of the day on a pass from Sam Black. In the second half, Ben Gault found the net on a header to even the score up at 2-2. With a little under 11 minutes left in the game, Corinth scored the winning goal to go up 3-2.
“We were able to create some really good scoring opportunities, and Sam played some really good set pieces in all phases,” Clayton said. “Whether it was corners or several around the midfield, he set up a lot of good opportunities. We’re kind of learning on the job a little bit this year, but we’re seeing some progress starting to pay off.”
The Panthers’ second game of the day ended in a 1-1 tie against Cleveland Central as Gault was credited for Amory’s goal.
