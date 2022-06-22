Last Monday and Tuesday, the Amory Panther soccer teams competed at the Holmes Community College tournament as both teams finished with a 1-2 record in the tournament.
“That’s the whole thing with this summer, we’ve got some really good competition coming up and the pace of play will be a lot faster than what we’ll see in the regular season,” Amory coach Nathan Clayton said. “Hopefully, we’ll benefit from it, see where we’re going into the fall and figure out the things we need to improve on.”
In the first game of the boys’ tournament, the Panthers fell in a narrow 2-1 loss against Warren Central. Ben Gault scored the goal for Amory on an assist by Cayden Smith.
The Panthers bounced back in Game 2 to claim a 6-0 win over Cleveland Central. Smith notched a hat trick for Amory, while Noah Coker, Gault and Keith Byars added goals to advance the Panthers to the consolation game.
“Cayden (Smith) was solid, and he scored quite a few goals for us,” Clayton said. “Dylan Thompson and Izaiah Legaspi played well on offense, and Ben (Gault) has really stepped up and will be solid in the midfield. On defense, we had Drew Blair in the goal, Sam Black, Keith Byars and Billy Millender gave us some good minutes out there. Overall, I was very pleased with how the guys played. They’ve worked hard, and we’re seeing growth every time we come out.”
In Game 3, Amory fell to Murray 7-1 with Smith scoring the lone goal for the Panthers.
“The first game was a really good, back-and-forth game, and we played really well in the second game,” Clayton said. “We were close, but it was one of those deals where it was a little bit of a rollercoaster because there were times when things looked really good and times where things were not so good. Those times that are not so good, we’re trying to learn from them and eliminate them.”
In Game 1 of the girls’ tournament, the Lady Panthers fell to Madison Central 5-0, and they were unable to hold off Pillow Academy in a 2-0 loss in Game 2.
“We had some really good moments on offense and generated some good scoring opportunities in that first game,” Clayton said. “We lost to Pillow, which is another one of the best private schools in the state, but we ended the day on a good note with a win over Kosciusko. We had a lot of good moments in all the games, and we’ll use them as learning experiences.”
In the third game, the Lady Panthers bounced back to take a 3-0 win over Kosciusko. Riley Todd and Emma Gore scored goals early for Amory, and Maggie Glenn put in the third goal 15 minutes in.
“A lot of these girls have been starters since they were in junior high, so we’re expecting a lot out of these girls,” Clayton said. “We’ve seen a lot of improvement out of our freshmen girls like Mylie Williams, Allie Goldman, McKenzie Thompson and Leecie Martin all gave us good moments. Ellie Baker, Emma Gore and Riley Todd had some good moments on offense, and Annabelle (Holman) made a few good saves in the goal.”