NETTLETON – A dominant second-half performance on offense for the Amory Panthers led them to a 7-0 victory of Nettleton last Tuesday night.
Amory’s teams remain undefeated in division play as they improve to 7-0 on the season on both sides.
“In the second half, we did a better job of finishing on our scoring opportunities,” Amory coach Nathan Clayton said. “We’d get it going a little bit in the first half, and then someone would take too many touches on the ball, not see where we need to play the ball to or not see the run to get into the slit. We were a lot more fundamental with making things happen in the second half.”
The Panthers got on the board quickly with a goal by Clayton Reese on an assist from Gunnar Williams on their first possession of the game.
Reese set up Reed Stanford for a goal at the 12th minute to extend Amory’s lead to 2-0. Nettleton nearly scored on a shot from Jackson Cheek to trim the deficit, but Tyler Sledge came through with a leaping save.
“Tyler (Sledge) got his first varsity start in the goal,” Clayton said. “He had to fill in for Landon (Koehn), who got hurt the other night, and I think he played well as the goalkeeper. He put himself in a good position all game long, and he was vocal back there. He’s a great athlete and will do whatever you tell him to do.”
Williams extended the Panthers’ lead to 3-0 before the half after putting one in the back of the net.
Coming out of halftime, Amory tacked on to the lead after Cayden Smith put in a goal on a Stanford assist. A minute later, Smith found the net again to increase the lead to 5-0 at the 42nd minute.
Stanford scored his second goal of the night on a ball from Terrell Atkins to put the Panthers one point away from the mercy rule. At the 50th minute, Preston Hall cashed in on a goal to seal the early win for Amory.
“Cayden (Smith) had those two goals in the first few minutes of the second half, and he created a lot of other opportunities for us,” Clayton said. “It was a great team effort all around. We rotated a lot of guys in the midfield and a few guys in the backline, so it was a good night for us being able to get some different looks with different people.”
(G) Amory 10, Nettleton 0
The Amory Lady Panthers put on a dominant offensive showing as multiple people tallied two or more goals in the 10-0 win over Nettleton.
“We did a really good job of getting the ball in the attacking third and for the most part we put our shots on frame,” Clayton said. “We did a good job of getting into some spaces and finding openings through their backline. Our defense prevented them from getting into our defensive third very often. I’m pleased with the way the girls executed all night, especially on the offensive end.”
Emma Gore kicked things off for the Lady Panthers with a goal at the start of the game, and shortly after, Riley Todd increased the lead to 2-0 in the 5th minute.
Macie Williams set up Gore for her second goal of the game, extending Amory’s lead to 3-0 at the 11-minute mark.
Todd tacked on to the Lady Panthers' lead as she found the back of the net for the second time on the night. Williams got into the scorer's column with a goal at the 32nd minute to give Amory a 5-0 lead, and it would not be her last.
Williams put in back-to-back goals shortly after, notching a hat trick before the half. At the 40th, Mylie Williams put one in the net, giving the Lady Panthers an 8-0 lead at halftime.
Coming out of the half, Mylie Williams scored her second goal of the night on an assist from Ellie Baker. Mylie Williams returned the favor and set Baker up for the final goal of the game at the 45th minute.
“We’ve got about ten or eleven different girls that have scored a varsity goal this year, so we’re just spreading it around with who’s doing the scoring,” Clayton said. “Macie (Williams) had a hat trick for us at the center mid, and Riley (Todd) has really come along. She’s scored a couple of goals from that left-wing over the last few weeks. We rotated Emma Gore and Ellie (Baker) in the midfield and up top, and they were able to score. The same thing with Mylie (Williams), she was playing forward on both goals she scored.”