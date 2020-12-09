NETTLETON – The Amory soccer teams opened up division play in dominating fashion last Tuesday night, snagging a pair of shutout wins at Nettleton.
The Lady Panthers posted the 3-0 shutout, while the Panthers rolled to a 6-0 win.
(G) Amory 3, Nettleton 0
Amory struck quickly after a Nettleton miscue led to a goal by Payton Ford in the second minute.
The Lady Tigers held from there with several key saves from goalkeeper Jayla Harris, but the Lady Panthers found the net twice in the second half.
“We were a lot more aggressive in the attacking third, especially in the second half,” Amory coach Nathan Clayton said. “We made some diagonal runs with our wings and were in better positions starting our runs. We made some really good passes from the central midfield and even from the back into the splits, and we were hungry once we got in there. We didn’t always put it on frame, but as far as getting to the ball and wanting to score, we had more determination with that tonight.”
Ellie Baker scored after the cross from Emma Gore in the 43rd minute, and Macie Williams added a long goal in the final 10 minutes.
“Their goalkeeper (Jayla Harris) was solid all night long, was in good position and she made plays every time we got down there and she had the opportunity to make the save,” Clayton said. “We had a lot of girls stand out tonight. Macie (Williams) created a lot of opportunities in the midfield, and Ellie Baker made some great runs on the wing. Emma Gore was solid either up top or on the wing. Our whole back line was solid all night long, and we took away balls and made sure they weren’t creating opportunities. We defended well in the midfield too with Payton (Ford), Audrey Kate (McComb) and Alyssa (Schrock).”
Amory goalkeepers Annabelle Holman in the first half and Hannah Moore in the second half combined for the shutout along with the defense of Alexy Smith, Emma Pinkerton, Christi Carol Smith and Maggie Glenn.
The Lady Panthers moved to 2-0 in division play on Friday night with a 7-0 win behind five goals from Macie Williams and one each from Emma Gore and Audrey Kate McComb.
(B) Amory 6, Nettleton 0
The Panthers had a balanced attack with four goals in the first half and another two in the second half, finding plenty of scoring opportunities.
“We created some good opportunities, and we have to do a better job when we create them to get them on goal,” Clayton said. “We got a little sloppy at the end of the first half and played more composed in the second half and kept moving off the ball like we were supposed to. We rotated a lot of guys in, and even had Cayden Smith come off the bench and score two goals.”
Bryce Helton started off the scoring in the 16th minute with his goal, and Bryn Camp followed him up with one of his own just two minutes later.
Reed Stanford made it 3-0 with the assist coming from Camp to make it 3-0 midway through the first half, and Cayden Smith stretched that to 4-0, scoring off a pass from Gunnar Williams in the 30th minute.
Helton and Smith each scored their second goals of the night to stretch the lead out in the second half.
Landon Koehn posted the shutout in the goal along with the back line of Will McComb, Mattison Glenn, Lane Carroll and Tyler Sledge.
“Lane keeps getting better every game in the back, and Mattison settled down in the second half,” Clayton said. “Dylan Cooper played really well in the midfield, and Cayden had a good night. Dylan Thompson gave us some good minutes, and Gunnar (Williams) really created some good opportunities for us in the second half and gave us some good service. Bryn got open in the box some, but we have to do a better job on finishing and reading the defense.”
The Panthers also moved to 2-0 in division play with Bryn Camp and Bryce Helton scoring the goals.