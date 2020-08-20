Amory soccer went back to the fundamentals this summer during their workouts in June, focusing on individual skills with limits on groups.
Amory coach Nathan Clayton said the beginning of summer, their focus was primarily on ball footwork.
“Everything we did was with the ball for those first couple of weeks. It allowed us to work on some fundamentals and to refresh and fine tune for some of the older players,” he said. “We got to introduce some things to some of our younger players. That’s the thing with high school is that we have some kids that are stage 1 and 2 as far as soccer goes and some that are higher 4 with everything in between.”
Each team also had different sessions for the different development level of their players with older players, middle high school practice and junior high practice.
“It allowed us to focus on them a lot more. When you only have 18 players out here as opposed to 38, you can get a lot more looks at it for each player. So that part was good, and it was something we kind of toyed with the last few years. We kind of cut back on the number of 7-on-7’s and scrimmaging and stuff like that and focused more on the training aspect. Last year, we still had one event each week that we would go to. But this was really good as far as the training aspect because to me, that’s the most important.”
Clayton added that he might adjust to a similar type of schedule in the future with maybe only playing in a couple of events during the summer.
He said both the boys’ and girls’ teams had top turnout for workouts except for times they were on vacation and that social distancing wasn’t a problem with the size of their field and being outside.
“It’s easier to spread out here than for like volleyball when you have them all on one half of the basketball court. It definitely is easier for us, and being in the smaller groups helped you change up practice things you did with each one with different levels,” Clayton said. “You could do the same drill, but it could be a different level of the drill with different players. It was easier to do that with them being separate rather than having to put one group over here doing it one way and one group over here doing it another way.”
One of the other challenges was working to split athletes’ time between different sports as soccer shares athletes with sports such as football, baseball and softball.
“It would have been nice to practice a few more times because we share so many athletes, so they could only practice one sport a day and that kind of limited them,” Clayton said. “We had to be very constructive, each coach with each days that we were going to get the kids. Almost all, with the exception of just a handful don’t play at least a spring and fall sport. Almost all of them are going to play some type of spring sport, not to mention the fall.”
Clayton said speeding up the pace of play was another big focus for summer practices.
“That’s one area we have to get better with. We have to get quicker on the ball, quicker getting into space, quicker making decisions, seeing things and reacting to it,” he said. “That was really good, especially at the beginning, being able to focus on those things and a couple of weeks in, when we were able to start introducing small side concepts, I think it kind of led into it.”
Both teams scrimmaged near the end of the workouts and also did some more things involving groups.
“The last couple of weeks, we did some controlled, small sided stuff, not necessarily 7-on-7, but we like doing that, mixing it up where you can control certain aspects,” Clayton said. “Maybe you’re working on switching the field of play and defense shifting and things like that. So we were incorporating a good bit of that the last few weeks of the training and then of course, some of them got to go to some ID camps in July on college campuses, which was good too.”
On the boys’ side, the Panthers lost just one starter from last season.
“We have several guys that improved a lot that have played a little bit for us that we are expecting to play a lot more this year and some guys that played a good bit last year that we are expecting to play a dominant role,” Clayton said. “Our junior class, we are going to rely on them a lot. We have a bunch of them. Bryn (Camp) is our lone returning senior, which we are expecting him to score goals for us up top.”
Clayton likes his group of midfielders in the junior group and the majority of his defense also returns in that class.
“We have guys like Reed Stanford, Bryce Helton, Dylan Cooper and Gunnar Williams in that midfield group, and Terrell Atkins had a really good summer. Mattison Glenn and Lane Carroll both played center defense last year, and Will McComb played really well inside and out,” Clayton said. “Tony Hunt had a good summer and is going to be able to mix in the midfield. T.J. Huppert also had a really good summer and can play anywhere on defense or in the goal, and we have Landon (Koehn) back in the goal. We had some younger kids that will be going into the sophomore group like Cayden Smith and Tyler Sledge that really had good summers too.”
Girls: Junior leaders
On the girls’ team, the Lady Panthers will have to replace two key pieces in leading goal scorer Morgan Mitchell and Emma Coggin, another longtime starter who shifted between the defense and the midfield last season.
With no seniors, Macie Williams in the midfield and Hannah Moore in the goal are Amory’s two juniors.
“Macie is the leader on the whole team and especially in the midfield. She has tremendous work ethic. Hannah improved tremendously throughout the season and made saves on on her last four penalty kicks last season,” Clayton said. “We are going to count a lot on those younger girls that are going to be sophomores like Campbell Erikson, Payton Ford and Emma Pinkerton. They are all going to play some on the defense and in the midfield. Offensively, it’s going to be some of those freshmen like Ellie Baker and Emma Gore that we are really going to be hoping can step up and score goals.”
Clayton said he’s looking for the next big goal scorer on the girls’ side.
“We have been fortunate the last 12 years that we have always had really good goal scorers up top, from Addie Forbus to Ashley Stevens to Morgan Mitchell,” he said. “Now hopefully they are passing the torch to these younger girls.”
With a lot of uncertainty still surrounding all of athletics, Clayton said his team will continue to prepare just like they do every year.
“If things change, we will adapt to it. You just hope for the kids’ sake, and so many of ours play spring sports, and they lost a sport that they enjoy playing in the spring,” he said. “You just hope that doesn’t happen to them again losing another sport, and especially those spring sports if they were to lose that two years in a row. That’s half of a high school career you’re talking about, and that would be awful. Especially if you were a senior this year and not getting to play your junior and senior year.”
Clayton also received the honor of winning Best High School Coach in the Monroe Journal’s annual Readers’ Choice awards in July.
“This is such an honor because sports are significant to us here. It’s a great honor and a great compliment. I take it as more of a compliment to our program and our school as much as it is to me,” he said. “We have had great players and assistant coaches throughout my time here at Amory, and we have had great support from boosters, school administration and the community. It’s a very special place, and I’m very honored to get the award.”