AMORY – Both Amory soccer teams keep their playoff runs alive after dominating in the first three rounds to advance to the Class I North half state championship games.
The Lady Panthers picked up a 4-0 win against Pisgah in the second round last Monday and followed that up by defeating 1-0 on Friday St. Andrews for the first time in the program’s history. The Panthers took down Forest 6-2 in Thursday’s second-round matchup and sealed their trip to North half with a 2-0 win over TCPS on Saturday.
Friday, Round 3: Amory 1, St. Andrews 0
Defense was key for the Lady Panthers in taking down St. Andrews on Friday. Amory did not allow very many shots to come away with a 1-0 win.
“We told the girls before the game that even though we’d been practicing different formations, we were going to go into this game and do our thing to show that we had confidence in them,” Amory coach Nathan Clayton said. “I think that helped the girls realize that they could compete against them.”
27 minutes into the first half, Allie Goldman found the net, scoring the only goal of the night to give Amory a 1-0 lead.
“We controlled the ball a lot in the first 20 minutes or so and had a lot more opportunities to score than them,” Clayton said. “Allie hit a terrific shot. She was outside of the box, beat the goalkeeper and cranked one. Most of the game was played from the back edge of the middle third, so it was a good game to watch if you like midfield play.”
Saturday, Round 3: Amory 2, TCPS 0
The Panthers found a way to settle in and strike late in their third-round matchup against their division rival TCPS. Amory scored both of their goals late in the first half to win 2-0 on Saturday.
“We tried to force things a little bit early in the game and didn’t really try to connect passes or play into space,” Clayton said. “A lot of it was rushed, one touch on the ball, but I thought we settled in.”
Cayden Smith put in the first goal of the game with 18 minutes remaining in the first half. Smith set up Dylan Thompson, who beat the goalie to the ball and drilled a shot from the top right corner of the box for a 2-0 lead.
“We spread the defense out really good off of passes, and I chipped one over the back, and Dylan finished it,” Smith said.
While the Panthers did not score in the second half, they had plenty of chances, finishing with 11 shots on goal in the win.
Thursday, Round 2: Amory 6, Forest 2
The Panthers shined in the first 30 minutes of Thursday’s game against Forest and closed things out in the second half to win 6-2.
“We dominated the game during the first 30 minutes,” Clayton said. “They were able to get a little momentum after their first goal, but we had a good second half. Sam Black and Kyle Dykes did a good job of transitioning us into the attack after winning the ball, and Izaiah (Legaspi) and Noah (Coker) both played well in the defensive midfield.”
Dylan Thompson scored the first two goals for Amory in the 23rd and 28th-minute marks, but Forest tied things up with goals at the 34th and 44th-minute marks. Walker Mitchell helped Amory regain the lead by scoring in the 47th minute.
Cayden Smith found the net on an assist from Mitchell, while Mitchell scored his second goal of the night on a pass from Ben Gault 10 minutes later. Smith scored his second goal in the 80th minute of the game.
Monday, Round 2: Amory 4, Pisgah 0
The Amory Lady Panthers made their mark in the first half and never let up.
Amory cashed in their ticket to the third round of the playoffs after defeating Pisgah 4-0 last Monday.
“We did a really good job of getting the ball out to our wingers and creating some opportunities to cross, and we made some good runs on the inside,” Clayton said. “Payton (Ford) and Riley (Todd) played some good crosses all night long, especially in the first 20 minutes of the game. Ellie (Baker) and Mylie (Williams) had a lot of opportunities in the attacking third, and our defensive mids did a good job of resetting.”
Four minutes into the game, Baker got the Lady Panthers on the board with a goal assisted by Emma Gore. After a save by Annabelle Holman, Baker set up Williams for her first goal of the night at the 16th-minute mark to give Amory an early 2-0 lead.
In the 29th minute, Ford set up Gore for a goal to add to Amory’s lead before the half.
In the 47th minute of the second half, Pisgah had a chance to cut into the lead with a penalty kick, but Holman made the save to keep the Lady Dragons scoreless.
“When your goalkeeper can make a save like that, that’s a huge change in momentum,” Clayton said. “Even though we already had the lead, that could’ve given them a boost if they would’ve scored.”
In the 59th minute, Williams scored her second goal of the night to seal the win.
The Lady Panthers will travel to Ridgeland on Saturday to face St. Andrews in the third round of the playoffs.
“It’s going to be a good battle, and we’re excited about it,” Clayton said. “For the past three or four years, that’s kind of been the end of the road for us, playing against them in the playoffs, so hopefully, we can have a really good game and get a little revenge on them.”
