AMORY – Amory’s big scoring duo found their groove on Friday night.
Seniors Clayton Reese and Reed Stanford combined to account for all of the scoring in the Panthers’ 5-0 division win over TCPS with Reese getting the hat trick with three goals and Stanford adding the first two of the night.
The victory starts Amory off with two wins, both shutouts, to open division play.
“Tonight was probably the best we have played attacking wise. We took almost 50 shots tonight,” Amory coach Nathan Clayton said. “Clayton (Reese) played really well up top, and so did Reed (Stanford). Gunnar (Williams) was really poised in the midfield. Our third goal, it was like he just hit the pause button and sucked them and played it behind them for Clayton to run on to.”
Stanford gave the Panthers an early lead in the 17th minute, following up on a free kick by Riley Grace for the first goal of the night.
He added his second of the night less than five minutes later to push the advantage to 2-0, and Reese started off his strong night with a goal off an assist from Gunnar Williams with just five minutes left in the first half.
Reese wasted no time adding to the lead, scoring less than a minute out of the break, and he completed his hat trick midway through the second half.
Landon Koehn and Tyler Sledge both saw action in the goal in the shutout.
“Defensively, Riley (Grace) and Lane (Carroll) shut them down in the middle. Landon (Koehn) had a couple of good saves, and (Tyler) Sledge had a good one while he was in there,” Clayton said. “They only got a few shots, but those guys saved the ones they took. Dylan (Cooper) and Terrell (Atkins) both played pretty well in the midfield. Everyone that we cycled in the midfield made plays for us at one point or another tonight.”
(G) Amory 1, TCPS 0
Defense was the name of the game for the Lady Panthers once again, posting their third-straight shutout, including two to open division play.
Amory’s only goal came early in the night in the ninth minute off the foot of Emma Gore with Macie Williams getting the assist.
“We had some really good opportunities on the some counter attacks, and we just have to do a better job of finishing. We played well most of the game, and I thought we were very poised defending, especially in the second half,” Clayton said. “We never got flustered, and I think the Ridgeland game and others like it helped us tremendously going into division. I’m very proud of the way the girls played. We wish we could have finished better, but we’re creating more opportunities than we were a few weeks ago.”
Clayton praised the defensive effort from his midfielders to the back line of Alyssa Schrock, Emma Pinkerton, Alexy Smith and Christi Carol Smith to goalkeeper Annabelle Holman.
“They were trying to get it to No. 67 in the middle, and we switched what we were doing formation wise in the second half. We were playing more central with three midfielders instead of just one,” he said. “It was Maggie (Glenn), Riley (Todd) and Payton (Ford), they really did a good job of making sure they couldn’t get a ball to No. 67’s feet. Christi Carol (Smith) and (Emma) Pinkerton were really good behind it, and Alexy (Smith) had one of her better games. They didn’t take any high quality shots, but Annabelle (Holman) was always in position. Mylie (Williams) and Emma (Gore) get better every game, and Macie (Williams) is just a bulldog, the heart and soul of our midfield.”