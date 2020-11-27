Both Amory soccer teams took late leads on Saturday afternoon, leading to a sweep of Itawamba AHS.
The Lady Panthers broke a scoreless tie with a goal in the 72nd minute for a 1-0 win, while the Panthers pushed ahead in the 74th for the 3-2 victory.
(G) Amory 1, IAHS 0
Emma Gore scored her goal in the 72nd minute off an assist from Riley Todd, breaking up a defensive battle between the Lady Panthers and Lady Indians.
“We have moved Emma (Gore) all around,” Amory coach Nathan Clayton said. “And she’s done well everywhere we have put her.”
Freshman goalkeeper Annabelle Holman posted her second-straight shutout, along with the defense of Emma Pinkerton, Alexy Smith, Maggie Glenn and Christi Carol Smith.
“The girls played really well defensively, and at times the buildup was okay with them. Annabelle (Holman) had some big saves in the second half, and she’s got two shutouts in two starts,” Clayton said. “Our defense has played well. Emma (Pinkerton) and CC (Smith) had good games, and Maggie (Glenn) and Alexy (Smith) both keep getting better each time. Alexy is transitioning to playing on the back line for us, and Maggie all week has had two of her best games.”
That marks the second-straight win for the Lady Panthers after a 2-0 victory on Thursday against Pontotoc. Ellie Baker and Macie Williams scored goals in that win.
(B) Amory 3, IAHS 2
Amory struck first in their first match with their full squad back, but IAHS pushed ahead 2-1 in the second half before the Panthers tied it up midway through and then grabbed the lead with six minutes to go.
“At times we played well, and some of them you could tell that they were out until 1:00 in the morning getting back from a football game,” Clayton said. “We made some mistakes, but a lot of times we recovered from it. Our movement has to get a lot better in the midfield in both teams, but with the guys, we got down twice in the second half and found a way to come back with each of those, so we’re proud of that. We have everybody back, and we just have to get more touches on the ball and get used to playing with each other.”
Reed Stanford notched the first goal on an own goal after a free kick before the Indians tied it 1-1 in the 32nd minute.
IAHS took the lead in the 45th, but Bryn Camp, in his first game back, tied the game up after a corner kick by Gunnar Williams and a pass from Stanford.
“Our football guys, their first touch, wasn’t phenomenal, but for it being the first time back on the field, it was pretty good,” Clayton said. “Hopefully once we get them going this week, they will be set to go pretty soon. They’ll have to be with division coming up after Thanksgiving.”
Williams came through with the game winner in the 74th minute as he snuck his goal in the left side of the net to take the 3-2 lead.
With four key contributors seeing their first action of the season after coming back from the football playoffs, Clayton said his roster had more flexibility.
“We got to play some guys in some different positions today. Reed had been playing forward for us, and we played him at attacking mid,” he said. “He’s been really good for us inside, and that’s been a big transition because he has always been an outside player before this year. Tyler Sledge was phenomenal at the right back in the second half, and there was no telling how many balls he stepped forward and got to one versus one and got it down the field for us to play on to. Landon had some key saves in the goal.”