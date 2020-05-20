Two Amory soccer players received additional postseason awards as senior Morgan Mitchell and junior Bryn Camp were both named All-State by the United Soccer Coaches.
The award is voted upon by coaches in the state of Mississippi.
Mitchell was the Daily Journal’s Player of the Year and totaled a team-leading 33 goals and five assists during her senior season. She played in the Mississippi Association of Coaches all-star game in February and scored a pair of goals.
Camp was also a Daily Journal all-area selection and finished with a team-high 25 goals and added seven assists.