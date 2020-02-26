Morgan Mitchell becomes the next Amory soccer player to continue her career at Itawamba Community College, signing her letter of intent last Tuesday to play for the Lady Indians.
She joins former Lady Panther Ashley Stevens at ICC, who had a strong freshmen campaign for the Lady Indians.
“I loved the program and the coach. I loved Coach Strother and the way he coaches the team, and I really like the players,” Mitchell said. “I will be playing with a bunch of players that I have played with before, so that’s really exciting. I’m also excited about playing with Ashley because it will be like playing back in high school. I think we will both be better as players, so it could be even better than when we were playing back in Amory.”
Mitchell was a six-year starter for the Lady Panthers and finished with 110 career goals and 40 career assists. She had 33 goals during her senior season and
“She’s been huge for us, an offensive threat the whole time,” Amory coach Nathan Clayton said. “She’s a good target up top, and her ball distribution and her runs have gotten so much better. We knew this year if we could get her the ball, then some good scoring opportunities were going to come from that, and so many teams paid attention to her so much, that it actually created some scoring opportunities for some other players, some of our younger girls. We’re really going to miss her presence up top, and that was something that put a little fear in another team’s defense and kept them on their toes.”
Mitchell also played in the Mississippi Association of Coaches All-Star Game on February 15, scoring a pair of goals in the North’s 4-0 win.
“She had a great game in the all-star game with two goals. That’s against the best in the state, and she played as well or better than anybody else out there, just had an awesome game,” Clayton said. “It’s exciting, her having the success she had Saturday and how it will transition to going to play this fall at ICC. I think she will have a smooth transition with it. She’s been a great player to have, and we’re excited about her moving on to this next chapter of her life.”