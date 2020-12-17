AMORY – Both Amory soccer teams kept rolling in division play on Thursday night, posting a pair of shutouts against Booneville.
The Lady Panthers steamrolled Booneville 7-0, while the Panthers hung on to their 2-0 halftime lead.
(G) Amory 7, Booneville 0
The Lady Panthers cruised in the victory behind another big night from Macie Williams, who had four of the seven goals. That comes on the heels of a five-goal night against Vardaman in the previous game.
“Macie had a really big night, and she had a hand in all of our goals in the previous game. We did a really good job in our attack buildup, especially late in both halves,” Amory coach Nathan Clayton said. “Alyssa (Schrock) really took some girls on 1v1, and Emma (Gore) did it to create some opportunities to score.”
Amory was playing short-handed, having just 12 players due to their seventh-grade class being quarantined.
“I thought the girls played well, especially for us just having 12,” Clayton said. “We had to play some girls in some positions they haven’t played and put them in some situations that they haven’t been in, but they responded fairly well to it. All of them played hard tonight, and we didn’t give Booneville many opportunities to score.”
Emma Gore staked Amory out to a quick 2-0 lead in the first 15 minutes, scoring in the second unassisted and in the 15th with Christi Carol Smith getting the assist.
Williams scored the next two in the first half with an assist from Audrey Kate McComb in the 30th minute and another one right before the halftime break.
She completed her hat trick in the 54th minute and then assisted Payton Ford in the 61st minute as she made it 6-0. Williams ended the game in the 73rd minute with her final goal.
Goalkeepers Annabelle Holman and Hannah Moore combined on their third-straight division shutout with Maggie Glenn, Emma Pinkerton, Alexy Smith and Christi Carol Smith on the back line.
“We had to play Hannah (Moore) there in the midfield, and she’s played just a couple of minutes there but not much at all,” Clayton said. “Audrey Kate (McComb) stepped up and played in the midfield well.”
(B) Amory 2, Booneville 0
The Panthers scored both of their goals in a matter of six minutes, both coming from Bryn Camp on his Senior Night with Reed Stanford assisting on the second one. Amory was unable to capitalize on several opportunities to score in both halves.
“We played well the last 15 minutes of the first half offensively, but we are still not moving together and doing a good enough job stretching the field and making the other team try to defend sideline to sideline and in different levels,” Clayton said. “Our first touch has to get a lot better and also our decision making on getting into space has to improve. We took a lot of shots that were over the goal that we have to get down, and their goalkeeper did play a pretty good game.”
It was another shutout for Landon Koehn in the goal and Lane Carroll, Mattison Glenn, Will McComb, Tyler Sledge and Tony Hunt on defense as they haven’t allowed a goal in three division games.