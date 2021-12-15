AMORY – Amory continued its domination in soccer division play sweeping Nettleton with an 8-0 win for the Lady Panthers and a 10-0 victory for the Panthers in a pair of 50-minute matches last Tuesday night.
The girls’ win was led by a hat trick for Macie Williams and a pair of goals for Ellie Baker.
“I thought we finished pretty well in both games. The girls were a little slow at the beginning but kind of turned it on the last 25 minutes of the half,” Amory coach Nathan Clayton said. “Macie (Williams) had a really big game for us, and Ellie (Baker) had a really good game. Defensively, we did a really good job, and they didn’t really get any opportunities on the back.”
Mylie Williams started the scoring off in the seventh minute, putting in the first goal off an assist from Emma Gore.
The Lady Tigers were able to hold the Lady Panthers for the next 20 minutes until they exploded for six of their eight goals in the final 15 minutes of the first half.
Macie Williams scored back-to-back goals in the 26th and 31st minutes, and Baker added her first one less than a minute later off a Mylie Williams assist.
Emma Gore, Macie Williams and Alyssa Schrock all found the back of the net in the last three minutes of the first half, and Baker capped off the scoring with her second goal before the time limit ran out early in the second half.
Sophomore Annabelle Holman and senior Hannah Moore split time in the goal on the shutout. It was Moore’s first action of the season after returning from ACL surgery.
“She’s made a really quick recovery from it, and for her to be back and get to play before Christmas is unbelievable,” Clayton said. “We got everyone in the game, and some of our junior high girls had some good playing minutes tonight. McKenzie (Thompson) played well in the midfield, and Macey Brewer made some good plays. Leecie (Martin) and Allie (Goldman) also made some plays. I was very pleased with the way the girls played.”
(B) Amory 10, Nettleton 0
Clayton Reese paced the Panthers on a big offensive night with his four goals and two assists as nine players got involved in the scoring.
“Clayton (Reese) had a tremendous night with four goals. Bryce (Helton) had a good game with one goal and another that was taken off,” Clayton said. “Will (McComb) had some assists, and Terrell (Atkins) had a goal and two assists. Gunnar (Williams) had a goal and two assists, so we had a lot of guys get involved in the offense tonight.”
Reese put his first goal in the back of the net in just the second minute off an assist from Gunnar Williams.
Williams put a goal in of his own in the 17th minute, and Bryce Helton, who had a goal taken back earlier in the match for an offsides call, scored the third one of the night with Reese getting the assist.
Reed Stanford got in on the scoring action less than a minute later off another Reese assist.
Reese scored the final three goals of the first half as Will McComb, Williams and Terrell Atkins each had assists to make it 7-0 at the half.
The Panthers kept the attack going in the only ten minutes of the second half with Atkins, Dylan Thompson and Walker Mitchell all finding the back of the net. Atkins assisted on Mitchell’s goal, while Preston Hall had the assist on Thompson’s.
“I’m just pleased overall with the guys tonight. I thought we did a pretty good job finding space and getting in the attack. We just need to be consistent on both sides. I thought tonight we did a better job of putting shots on frame than what we had in some of our games. We didn’t really squander opportunities like we had before tonight.”