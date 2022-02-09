RIDGELAND – The Amory Panthers looked to get their revenge against a familiar face in St. Andrew’s after falling in overtime at last year’s semifinals, but they fell short again in a 1-0 loss last Tuesday night.
The Lady Panthers also fell at North half, 4-0, to St. Andrews.
“It’s been a great six years with these seniors,” Amory coach Nathan Clayton said. “They mean a lot to this program, both guys and girls, and they’re going to leave a mark that we’ll be able to see years from now. I just hate it for them that we couldn’t get to the state championship.”
In the boys' game, Tyler Sledge set the tone for Amory from the goalkeeper position as he made multiple big saves at the start of the first half against the aggressive Saints’ offense.
“Tyler (Sledge) was just phenomenal,” Clayton said. “For the guys, he was just unbelievable in the goal all night. He’s only been starting at that position for two weeks of the regular season and in the playoffs, but he played like he had been doing it his whole life.”
St. Andrews was able to take a 1-0 advantage at the 21-minute mark after Walker Van Meter snuck in a goal.
The Panthers had a couple of scoring opportunities late in the first, but they were unable to find the back of the net, going into halftime down by a goal.
“We got an unfortunate break with them scoring that goal,” Clayton said. “It put a little bit of pressure on us, and we started to rushed things and were out of position a lot in that first half.”
In the second half, Amory continued to attack and had a few good looks as they tried to tie things up.
“We settled down a little more in the second half,” Clayton said. “We still kind of rushed to do too much with what we had sometimes in attacking third, and it cost us to lose some balls or not find the guy that was supposed to get the ball.”
Despite having a strong second-half showing, the Panthers were unable to tie the game up as St. Andrew’s grabbed the win.
“We had an outstanding season,” Clayton said. “Anytime you can win double-digit games is pretty good, especially when you’re going up against non-division, playoff-caliber teams.”
(G) St. Andrews 4, Amory 0
After a fairly close first half, the Amory Lady Panthers were unable to withstand the second-half performance by St. Andrews as their season came to an end in a 4-0 loss at the Class I North half finals last Tuesday night.
“The girls did a really good job with our gameplan early on and positioning to stop the girl that St. Andrew’s had in the middle,” Amory coach Nathan Clayton said. “Christi Carol (Smith), Emma (Pinkerton), Payton (Ford) and Maggie (Glenn), then we rotated Alyssa (Schrock) and Riley (Todd) in, and they all did an outstanding job on her.”
The Lady Saints got on the board quickly and took a 1-0 lead in the first half with a shot by Kira LeFlore.
Annabelle Holman made a pair of saves that prevented St. Andrews from going up by two goals midway through the half.
The Lady Panthers nearly tied the game up heading into the half after a good look from Emma Gore, but the ball bounced off the side of the goal post, knotting the score at 1-0 at halftime.
In the second half, St. Andrew’s extended its lead to 3-0 on goals from LeFlore and Gabriella Fraser. LeFlore put in the final goal at the 80th minute to seal the Lady Saints’ 4-0 win.
“I’m proud of our effort to get to this point,” Amory coach Nathan Clayton said. “Our girls are resilient, and they just work their tails off and compete, so I’ll take that any day. We have some girls that are just going to be gritty, and they never complain. They just do whatever you ask them to do.”