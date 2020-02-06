AMORY – The Amory Panthers and Lady Panthers swept their first-round soccer playoff games last Monday and Tuesday but both fell in the second round on Friday and Saturday.
The Panthers picked up the 6-1 win in the first round over Strayhorn last Tuesday but lost in a tight one, 3-2, on Saturday afternoon at Madison St. Joe. The Lady Panthers won their first round game 3-1 at Senatobia last Monday and fell to St. Andrews 8-1 on Friday night.
The Amory guys trailed 2-0 on Saturday at St. Joe but fought back to tie the game midway through the second half. Reed Stanford scored the first goal in the 32nd minute, while Dylan Cooper tied the game in the 58th with his goal.
St. Joe scored the decisive goal with 10 minutes to go.
“We outplayed them. We have five really good opportunities in the second half to go up and didn’t get the shots where they needed to be,” Amory coach Nathan Clayton said. “I’m very proud of the effort of the boys battling back from being down 2-0 though. I hate for Doc (Worley), our only senior, that we weren’t able to get the win today. Hopefully, our returning players will remember it and learn from it. We took some big steps in the last few weeks, and I think there’s going to be good days ahead for these guys.”
In the first round last Tuesday, the Panthers started to find their groove late in the first half and early in the second, scoring four of their goals during a span of 10 minutes of play.
Bryn Camp put the Panthers on the board in the 13th minute with Cooper getting the assist, and Gunnar Williams nailed a penalty kick in the 26th after Stanford was fouled in the box.
Santiago Perez scored three of the next four goals to get the hat trick, while Camp had the first one of the second half.
Perez, Stanford and Riley Grace all had assists on the four goals.
“We created some really good opportunities, especially from our servers from the outside. We didn’t do the best job of going and attacking the ball or putting them on frame, but we were creating it,” Clayton said. “We were able to get a couple of goals right before the half, which I thought was key and gave us some momentum going in. We came out in the first 10 minutes, and it was kind of like we did Saturday, were really aggressive and got several goals out of the gate starting the second half. We got a lot of younger guys in, which was good.”
Perez finished with the hat trick, while Camp had another two goals. Stanford had a pair of assists.
“Santiago had a great night with the hat trick. Reed’s speed of play this week has been a lot better, and we’re finally getting him back healthy. He did a really good job,” Clayton said. “Bryn made a really good shot at the top of the box on the one he turned around on in the second half. I thought everybody played hard, and we’re getting a lot more out of them right now than we were a few weeks ago. They’re excited and having fun, and hopefully it’s something we can build on.”
On the girls’ side, Morgan Mitchell’s hat trick led the way in the 3-1 win over Senatobia last Monday. Macie Williams and Campbell Erikson had assists.
“We played pretty well, and it’s kind of the same thing with them as it was with the boys. We were getting it in the attacking third, creating some opportunities, and then in the second half, we finished on the attack. We kept it on their end most of the night,” Clayton said. “In the second half on the right side, Ellie (Baker) and Emma (Gore) played some really good combos getting high in the attack for us. Morgan had the goals, and defensively we played solid. They got one goal, but we did a good job limiting their opportunities to score.”
On Friday, St. Andrews jumped out to an early 3-0 lead before the Lady Panthers could crack the scoreboard.
“They have so many players that can score. In the first half, I think out of all their shots, all but five were on goal. Out of those most of them were to a post, but I thought we did hang with them,” Clayton said. “We made them have to change channels and move the ball back some. Our girls kept playing, but it was just that they were a very good quality team, one I think you will probably see playing Sacred Heart for the state championship.”
Amory’s lone goal came in the first half when Erikson hit a penalty kick after Mitchell was taken down in the box.
“Everyone played hard. I’m proud of the seniors (Emma Coggin and Morgan Mitchell) this year. We got off to a rough start before Thanksgiving, and then we hit our stride after that and got a lot better. These younger girls came a long way from the beginning to now, and those seniors played a big part in that,” Clayton said. “We became a lot closer as a team, and you can definitely tell a difference on the field and in practice every day. Everyone is buying in to what you want them to do. It would have been easy for us to just throw it in the tank in the beginning, but they rallied together and ended up winning quite a few games the last two thirds of the season.”
Amory senior Emma Coggin said she was proud of how far her team had come over the season.
“It’s been a really good season. This team has been one of the closest teams we have had at Amory soccer,” Coggin said. “A lot of the younger girls have really stepped up, and I’m excited to see what they have become.”
Mitchell agreed and said she encourages her younger teammates to keep making progress.
“I would say for them to keep working hard because like Emma said, they have gotten so much better just over the season,” Mitchell said. “I would tell them to never take it for granted because it goes by quicker than you ever expect it to.”