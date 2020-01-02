AMORY – The Amory Panthers had one of their biggest battles of the year last Friday afternoon, holding on late against cross-county rival Itawamba for a 3-2 victory.
“This was definitely one of our more physical games this year, and they weren’t bad. They pressed hard, and we always get the best game out of them,” Amory coach Nathan Clayton said. “It seems like with them and Caledonia, those are always big games for those schools when they play us. Our guys battled through. We would get a goal, and they would come back and answer. We got one at the end, played hard and created some opportunities in the second half that we just didn’t capitalize on. I’m pleased with the way they played though.”
Santiago Perez started the game off on a high note for the Panthers when he found the back of the net in just the third minute.
The Indians were able to tie it in the 19th, however, on a penalty kick after a foul in the box called on the Panthers.
Bryn Camp connected after a pass from Perez to put the Panthers back ahead 2-1 with his goal in the 29th minute, and Amory carried that lead into the locker room at halftime.
Camp hit a big shot on a free kick in the 53rd to extend the lead to 3-1.
“Bryn had a great shot on that set piece, and I thought he and Santiago both created some good things. Later in this week, they have started to gel some, which is important that we get those two guys on the same level,” Clayton said. “I thought we also did a decent job transitioning at times from one side of the field to the other.”
The Indians made it a tight one with their goal in the 61st, but the Panthers were able to hold on from there for the win.
“Defensively, it wasn’t one of our better games, and we had a couple of breakdowns with the first being a penalty kick,” Clayton said. “We have to put ourselves in better positions on the back than what we did today.”
(G) Amory 3, Itawamba AHS 2
It was a similar battle for the Lady Panthers, who scored their go-ahead goal with 20 minutes to go and held off a late opportunity from Itawamba to tie the game up.
“It was kind of the same thing with the girls in that it wasn’t our best defensive game with them either, but we made the plays when we needed to with them too,” Clayton said.
Morgan Mitchell scored the first goal in the 20th minute to put the Lady Panthers up 1-0 with Christi Carol Smith getting the assist. The Lady Indians tied the game just two minutes later, and the two teams went into the half deadlocked at 1-1.
Mitchell put in her second goal of the game in the 38th minute to go ahead 2-1, but once again Itawamba answered, this time 11 minutes later.
Ellie Baker hit the game-winner in the 60th minute off an assist from Emma Coggin, and goalkeeper Hannah Moore preserved the win in the final 15 minutes, making a save on a penalty kick for the Lady Indians.
“That was huge, and it’s her third one of the year. Hannah has come up big on some set pieces. A lot of times with the girls, it’s almost a given in many situations that is going to be a goal, so for her to make saves on them, it’s a complete tide changer for both teams,” Clayton said. “They think they have the momentum getting a set piece, and for her to stop it, it builds confidence with us and with herself in her abilities because that’s the hardest thing for a goalkeeper to do. It’s even more so than on a breakaway because all the advantage is to the shooter.”
The win marks the sixth straight for the Lady Panthers.
“Emma Pinkerton did a good job covering over the top several times today, and Macie (Williams) had a pretty good game,” Clayton said. “She made a run near the end of the game where she got the ball up the middle with probably less than a minute left, and she came all the way to our sideline, goes back to the other sideline and plays the corner. She killed some time on that run, and it’s a tough one to make when you have been on the field the whole time. It’s just a gutsy play and one of our best the whole game.”