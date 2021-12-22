VARDAMAN – The Amory Panthers remain undefeated in their division and continued their streak of shutouts with a 3-0 win over Vardaman on Thursday night.
Amory took an early lead in the first half, and the defense stood strong in the second half to prevent the Rams from cutting into their lead.
“We were lucky to get a couple of goals early, but in soccer, you want that third one because 2-0 is the most dangerous score,” Amory coach Nathan Clayton said. “It would have been good to get that third goal a little bit earlier, but I thought we did a good job of creating scoring opportunities. We were a lot more attack minded in the second half than the first, but we’ve just got to do a better job of putting shots on frame and connecting passes.”
The Panthers struck early as Bryce Helton scored the first goal of the game off a throw-in by Dylan Cooper.
At the 17th minute, Cooper put one in the net to extend Amory’s lead to 2-0. With less than a minute left in the first half, the Rams nearly found the net to cut the lead before halftime, but Landon Koehn made a key save to prevent the goal.
The Panthers played an aggressive second half, putting the ball in position to score, but they were unable to cash in on a couple of opportunities.
“Vardaman had players that made some big plays,” Clayton said. “Their goalkeeper had a pretty good game, and he didn’t give up anything easy to us. We had to work for our goals. I thought Gunnar (Williams) played phenomenal for us in the midfield. He was a bulldog in the middle, and he made a lot of creative plays in the second half to give us some scoring opportunities.”
Koehn made two more big saves in the second half to hold on to the Panthers’ lead.
“Landon (Koehn) played well, and he put himself in good position all night,” Clayton said. “The save in the second half where a Vardaman player tried to chip it over, and he went up on the back side of the goal was a big play.”
The Panthers found the net and extended their lead at the 75th minute after a free kick by Williams, and Clayton Reese headed it towards the goal where Reed Stanford was there to find it and put it in the net.
“It was a complete team effort in this game,” Clayton said. “We did a good job on the ball finishing off. That play where we got service in, Clayton (Reese) flicks it on and Reed (Stanford) came through and finished it off was crucial. Defensively, I thought Lane Carroll and Riley Grace played well on the inside, and Tyler Sledge played really well for us as the outside back. We had some guys make good plays for us on the back line, and we didn’t give them very many quality shooting opportunities.”
(G) Amory 7, Vardaman 0
The Lady Panthers continued their dominant streak of holding teams scoreless as they picked up a 7-0 blowout win over Vardaman. The last time that Amory gave up a goal was on November 11th against Lafayette.
“We attacked a little bit better later in the game than we did early on,” Clayton said. “We had some really good crossing in the first half from the right side, but we didn’t put a head on it. I thought we did a better job of late in the first half and beginning of the second putting our shots on frame and making things happen.”
At the 14th minute, Ellie Baker scored the first goal of the night for the Lady Panthers on an assist from Emma Gore.
Mylie Williams found the net on an inbound, giving the Lady Panthers an early 2-0 lead. Before halftime, Baker scored her second goal of the game on an assist from Williams.
The Lady Panthers continued to add to its lead in the second half as Gore, Macie Williams and Alyssa Schrock put goals in the net, giving Amory a 6-0 lead.
Around the 50-minute mark of the second half, the Lady Panthers brought in their entire bench. Riley Todd capped the victory off with a goal during the 57th minute of the half.
“Defensively, I think our goalkeepers got to touch a couple of balls, so it was mainly just us redirecting for offense,” Clayton said. “I thought our back line did a really good job. Christi Carol (Smith), Alexy (Smith) and Emma (Pinkerton) did a really good job changing channels with the ball and redirecting. On offense, our movement and combination play was pretty good at times, but we just didn’t finish like we needed to in big games. That’s something that we’re going to work on over Christmas, and hopefully, we can be a little better out of the gate coming back.”